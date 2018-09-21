South Albany High School introduced its new mascot, Rowdy RedHawk, during a pep assembly for students on Friday afternoon. This was the first time the community has seen the costumed mascot, who will get the crowd revved up at sporting events. The pep assembly was held for South's crosstown rivalry football game with West Albany. South Albany announced in May it would change its team names from Rebels to RedHawks.

