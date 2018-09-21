South Albany High School introduced its new mascot, Rowdy RedHawk, during a pep assembly for students on Friday afternoon. This was the first time the community has seen the costumed mascot, who will get the crowd revved up at sporting events. The pep assembly was held for South's crosstown rivalry football game with West Albany. South Albany announced in May it would change its team names from Rebels to RedHawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.