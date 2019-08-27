The City of Lebanon might not have its current community development director if not for a road trip taken years ago.
Kelly Hart was born in Fullerton, Calif., grew up in Orange County, completed her education there and launched her career in that area.
But thoughts of a change were sparked when she visited Oregon with her husband, Daniel.
“About 10 years ago my husband and I took a vacation, a big road trip, all the way along the coast of California and then up through the coast of Oregon and then through a large part of the state and very quickly fell in love with the state of Oregon,” Hart said. “Pretty much since that vacation 10 years ago, we were taking a trip or two a year up here. Just absolutely loved the state, loved the interaction of city versus country. I’m a big tree hugger so I loved the amount of trees you have around here.”
The couple originally planned to get serious about a move to Oregon in 2020, after Daniel Hart completed graduate school. But he was able to complete that program earlier than expected and the opportunity to fill the position left open by the departure of Walt Wendolowski moved up their timeline.
Hart, 35, said being in Oregon has a calming effect, especially when compared to living in the “deep city” as she describes the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
“You take a breath and it’s just incredible,” Hart said.
Hart earned her bacherlor’s degree in urban and regional planning from Cal Poly Pomona and a master’s degree in environmental studies, with an emphasis on governmental policies and planning, from Cal State Fullerton.
She started her career as an intern with the city of Stanton, Calif., in 2007. After getting hired as an employee, she advanced to become the Community and Economic Development Director. She remained with the city of Stanton until accepting the offer from Lebanon earlier this summer. Hart enjoyed the relationships she was able to build over that extended period.
“The reason I stayed there as long as I did is you got to become part of the community. You had the ability to actually see the effects of your job on the community and how it created a benefit of, in unfortunate situations, how it created a detriment and how you could grow from that,” Hart said. “If you move around from city to city to city, you never actually get to see that.”
Working in Stanton allowed her to gain experience in economic development, planning, building, public housing and redevelopment. Her experience in California also allows Hart to appreciate some of the ways in which Oregon’s system is different, especially its distinction between land that is inside an urban growth boundary and land that is not.
“Oregon protects the environment while letting development happen at the same time,” Hart said. “The system is incredibly different from California. In Oregon, it sets the boundaries, it sets the standards and it makes it very simple and incredibly clear and defined. If you’re in this area, go forth and build. If you aren’t in this area, go forth and protect.”
Hart said that in California, every development application requires an environmental review. Over time, she came to question this practice for applications which were taking place in such a dense, urban area.
“Every action that you take requires an environmental review. Every action. And you do that, but it doesn’t actually end up seeming to protect anything,” Hart said. “When you’re in an area that is completely urbanized, that has no environmental quality to it, you’re just spinning your wheels, whereas here, you don’t have to do that because it’s already preserved.”
