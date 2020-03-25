Reunion band planned for Lebanon Strawberry Festival

Marching bands are a fixture at the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Grand Parade.

Janice Jackola and Tracy Krebs would like to bring a new marching band to this year’s festivities. They are working to organize the Sugar Vibes Reunion Band.

Jackola, the co-owner of Sugar Vibes and The Cellar in downtown Lebanon had been thinking about the possibility of creating an alumni band. Her enthusiasm for the project grew when she saw the One More Time Around Again Marching Band at the Portland Rose Festival parade.

“I went to that and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh. That’s awesome, there it is,’” Jackola said. “Standard TV and Appliance has been doing this marching band for like 20 years. There were a couple hundred people in it. That’s what sealed it. I didn’t know they were doing that.”

The marching band will not be limited to alumni of Lebanon High School. Anyone with an interest in joining the band is welcome.

“They could be new to town and if they play a horn or flute and want to be in the marching band, we don’t want to limit it. If they did twirling or flagging,” Jackola said. “Tracy thinks I’m crazy, but I’m shooting for a hundred (members). Even if we get fifty, if we get a hundred, great, and we’ll just build on it from there. It’s going to be fun.”

There will be a $10 entry fee which will help cover the cost of providing matching shirts for all members of the band.

Jackola is hopeful the band will be able to begin practicing in late April. Band members who live out of area will be sent the sheet music so they can begin practicing.