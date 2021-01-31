Returning students to classrooms: Who is going back and when?

After eight months of learning mostly from home, students around the state are set to head back into the classroom.
But just who can go back and what it is going to look like varies from school to school. And while state metrics surrounding in-person learning are no longer compulsory, COVID-19 cases are still higher across the state than they were when schools closed last spring, creating concerns and complications for districts desperate to get students back at their desks.
Educators have been designated as a priority when it comes to vaccination, but the state has fallen behind on its vaccination schedule and has continually received fewer doses than it needs. Vaccinations have not yet reached all of those designated in the first priority group, and orders from the state have caused confusion over who is eligible and who isn’t. Districts cannot mandate that teachers be vaccinated, but they also cannot inform families whether or not their students’ teacher received the vaccine. Further complicating districts’ decision is the timeline of immunity — the shot must be administered in two doses about four weeks apart, and an additional two weeks must pass after the second dose for a person to be immune.
The state has also loosened its metrics in regards to bringing students back, in addition to making them more of a guideline than a mandate.
Under the new metrics, if a county has fewer than an average of 50 new cases per 100,000 in population over two weeks, schools can open to all students. Counties with more than 50 but fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 in population can open to younger students. Counties with 200 to 350 cases per 100,000 in population can also welcome back elementary students one grade at a time. Any county with a case count of more than 350 per 100,000 during a two-week period must remain in the comprehensive distance learning model.
But schools that open outside of those metrics may face liability complications from PACE, the entity that insures all but three districts in the state. Districts must also have on-site testing at every school that’s open outside of the metrics.
And while those state metrics aren’t mandated, the rules surrounding reopening are. The Oregon Department of Education has required that districts assign 35 square feet per student to maintain social distancing, have smaller cohorts, limit the number of students a teacher can come in contact with per day, enforce mask regulations and implement a host of other rules meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Individual decisions
Each district is addressing those challenges individually by setting different start dates (ranging from Feb. 1 to March 29), accommodating teachers in various ways and coping with what in-person will actually look like.
Sweet Home will be first out of the gate in the mid-Willamette Valley, with an opening date of Feb. 1.
"This does not mean business as usual," Superintendent Tom Yahraes said of the reopening. "We can anticipate cohorts having to quarantine; we have seen it in limited in-person learning."
Sweet Home will bring back grades K-3 with all of the Oregon Department of Education mandates in place. It means lunch will look different, as will recess and the actual business of learning in the classroom.
Students, Yahraes said, will not have the same teachers they have had since September. Because the state has limited the number of children that can be in a class, all classes had to be reconfigured. Additionally, some students and teachers do not yet feel safe enough to return to in-person learning, so comprehensive distance learning will continue as well, further forcing current class configurations to change.
Students who do not feel comfortable returning to in-person instruction can remain in comprehensive distance learning, and teachers, Yahraes said, will teach both.
"If you have 20 students and five students are on CDL, you still will be teaching those five students," he said.
Grades 4-6 will return Feb. 16 and 7-12 will return between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18, depending on their grade level.
All grades will be on a hybrid model, meaning they are not in the building every day, all day, and they will be phased in based on the success of the grade that returned before them. Yahraes noted that even if a student contracts COVID-19 outside of school but has contact with their cohort, the entire cohort must leave in-person instruction and quarantine.
"It takes the community's help, and we have to work together," Yahraes said. "I have faith in the community that we will rally for the kids."
Philomath dates
Philomath will open its doors to students eight days after Sweet Home on Feb. 9. The district is also expected to bring back K-3 students under the state’s plan that prioritizes elementary grades.
The district has been hosting limited in-person classes, but the dive into hybrid instruction has been complicated.
“Unlike some of our neighboring districts, I have been announcing start dates to our community,” Superintendent Susan Halliday said. “I have wanted to keep the focus on starting school for our students, announcing the dates to keep our vision in the forefront. Throughout the school year, we have been halted from opening for a number of reasons, including metrics, guidance, even PPE.”
On Jan. 26, students were moved from their classes to accommodate the return. All elementary schools, other than Blodgett Elementary, have four teachers per grade level. But the district’s hybrid plan calls for three in-person classes and one CDL class, meaning teachers and students must shuffle around to make sense of the change. And that change, Halliday said, could change. Depending on how many students return, if there are cases that cause shutdowns, or additional students wish to return to CDL, classes will have to be reconfigurated again.
Once K-3 returns to hybrid, Philomath will phase in grades 4-5.
When Lebanon students return on Feb. 16, it will be grades K-3, but not everyone has to see the inside of a classroom.
According to Superintendent Bo Yates in messaging to families, those who want to continue distance learning can do so. Those families are expected to receive additional communication from the district. Additionally, any student who returns to in-person can switch back to distance learning at any time.
The plan currently in place calls for grades 4, 5 and 6 to return on Feb. 22, followed by 6, 7 and 8 on March 1. Grades 6-8 will be hybrid, meaning students are not in class all day every day. Also returning in a hybrid schedule will be grades 9 and 10 on March 8 and 11 and 12 on March 15.
Grades 5 and under will be in-person every day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., meaning Lebanon students will see the inside of a classroom more than any other students coming back across the mid-valley.
However, the district still asks that families continue COVID-19 protocols to avoid a shutdown.
“Every family must do their part to keep our students and staff safe,” Yates said in a letter to families. “Masks are a critical part of the safety plan, so please take a moment with your children so they understand how to wear a mask correctly and consistently before heading to school.”
GAPS in March
Greater Albany Schools is currently the last mid-valley district to welcome students back, setting a date of March 29. It’s also the only district in the region to contend with schools in two counties: Linn and Benton. While the state metrics are now guidance, the numbers for both counties must be taken into account.
GAPS had announced earlier this month that it would welcome back elementary students on Feb. 8. However, after discussion with its staff and deliberation with the union, that date was pushed back to March 29, the first week after spring break.
The delay, GAPS said, allows for educators to be vaccinated before reentering the classroom.
“Ultimately, to arrive at this decision, I have listened to the voices of students, of their families, and of our staff,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said during a virtual board meeting held Jan. 25. “This decision has been one that has constantly occupied my mind over the last several months, weighing the risks of opening against the risks of continuing in distance learning. We have circumstances before us over which we do not have control. One of those is the need for vaccinations. It has become increasingly clear that vaccinations are one of the essential keys for us to move beyond the lockdowns we've experienced during COVID.”
K-2 students are expected back first in rotating schedules in hybrid form. No GAPS students will be in class all day, every day.
Additionally, all ODE requirements are in place, and students who refuse to wear a mask or continually take it off will be removed from in-person learning and placed back in CDL.
The CDL option will remain open for students if they do not feel comfortable returning to in-person.
According to a districtwide survey, 27% of students at South Albany High School and 30% of students at West Albany High School would choose to remain in CDL rather than return to in-person learning.
Once K-2 is back in buildings on a rotating basis, additional grades will be phased in.
Corvallis approach
The Corvallis School District doesn’t know when it will begin in-person learning, but it has a plan.
According to Superintendent Ryan Noss, the current district plan calls for kindergarten students to return to in-person instruction once Benton County’s case count falls below 200 per 100,000 in population for two weeks. Once kindergarten is back in school, other grades will be phased into the hybrid model.
That hybrid model will see all students on CDL in the morning, and those who want in-person instruction can go to class in the afternoon. Those afternoon classes, Noss said, will focus on mental and emotional development that cannot be accomplished via CDL.
Corvallis Online, the online learning option for students, will continue after reopening for students who cannot return to in-person learning. Teachers who feel like they cannot return have been moved onto that platform.
The Corvallis School District community, Noss said, will continue to receive communication from administration about reopening schedules.