In 2018, a flock of painted turkeys invaded downtown Lebanon.
The event was such a hit that a sequel was planned for this summer. Once again, local individuals and businesses have sponsored a variety of turkeys part of the Great Quirky Turkey Pageant.
Downtown visitors are invited to view this year's entries and then submit votes for their favorites. Ballots are being collected at the Linn County Arts Guild Store, 605 Main Street. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Ballots should indicate the number or name of the turkey.
On Friday, Lily Rush and her daughter Jean, 3, enjoyed a visit downtown to go shopping and check out the turkeys.
"I think it's awesome. It's really nice seeing more art in downtown Lebanon. It's really nice seeing more of the businesses being reinvigorated," Rush said. "Growing up here my entire life, it's nice seeing downtown kind of offering more to get more people to come downtown. The turkeys are nice for the kids when you're doing the street shopping, you can stop and look at them. They're really creative."
The blank turkey forms were created by Dave Smith Decoys and numerous businesses and community members covered the cost. The blank forms were distributed to local artists in May and the turkeys first went on display on July 22.
The turkeys are put up Monday through Saturday and will be displayed through Aug. 15. At noon on Friday, Aug. 16, the second annual Great Quirky Turkey Pageant Award Ceremony will be held at Strawberry Plaza.
The ceremony will recognize the top turkeys in a variety of categories. There will also be a musical performance by the Lisa James and Chelsea Sue Duo. Best in Pageant will be awarded based on the community vote.
