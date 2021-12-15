Residents wanted a 4-way stop, but Lebanon said no

The intersection of West Mary Street and North Second Street in Lebanon isn’t likely to become a four-way stop, despite the safety concerns of some neighborhood residents.

The Lebanon City Council discussed a possible four-way stop at the location during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch told the council that staff found there is nothing to warrant an additional stop sign, and the city may not even have the authority to install one.

“The main reason the request came forward was speeding,” Whitlatch said. He added that the city gets a lot of similar requests, but the manual for traffic devices indicates yield and stop signs should not be used as speed control. The idea of using speed bumps was also rejected.

Two residents addressed the council during the remote meeting. Both shared fears about how speeders and those who don’t stop could cause a crash, particularly when people living near the intersection are trying to get out of their driveways.

Traffic on Mary Street is controlled by stop signs, but it is not on Second Street. Several people living near the intersection requested a city engineering study, including four-way stop and speed analysis, according to a city memo, which states residents have witnessed speeding and failures to stop.

Crash reports the Lebanon Police Department provided to the city showed two collisions at the intersection between November 2019 and November 2020, both caused by drivers failing to stop at Mary Street, according to the memo. But there have been no crashes reported since then.

The engineering study did not support a four-way stop at the intersection. Along with the low number of crashes, traffic volumes and speeds on both streets were well below the benchmarks for creating a multiway stop, according to the memo.

However, the memo noted that parking along Second Street could obscure drivers’ views on Mary Street, making it hard to see oncoming traffic, which could be used to argue in favor of a four-way stop.

No action was taken by the council. It was suggested that increased enforcement might be the best way to solve the problem.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

