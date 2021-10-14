Republican candidates for Oregon governor talk COVID-19 in Corvallis

• Fosdick, 33, mentioned his service in the Army National Guard, serving in Iraq in 2009 and 2010. He also said he wanted to get more young people involved in politics. “I want to bring my name in there and do something and see if other people my age are actually interested in doing something other than picking their nose. One of the things I really want to focus on is that everything we do going forward affects every single Oregonian.”

• Pulliam used his time to ask how many people in the room had considered moving away from their home state of Oregon in the last couple of years. Many hands shot up, to which he said, “This is the reaction I get everywhere I speak. … The hands go up. Those are the stakes. We’re trying to do something that hasn’t been done in over 40 years as Republicans, and that’s get one of us in the governor’s office. We’ve got to do it right.”

• Gomez focused on her business experience, running a microchip manufacturing business in Southern Oregon: “There's a real anti-business sentiment in Oregon right now, and it’s hurting us. In my life I’ve gone from a homeless teenager to the CEO of a successful tech company, so I know what it takes to be successful and I know what it’s going to take to get this state back on track.”