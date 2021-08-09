Republic Services to start earlier because of heat

This summer’s heat wave will affect how early Republic Services picks up trash carts throughout its Mid-Valley service area.

Effectively immediately and for the rest of the summer the waste hauler will start collecting one hour earlier than normal on any day that the temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees or above.

The service change affects customers in Albany, Corvallis, Philomath and Lebanon.

Kenneth Larson, municipal administrator for Republic Services, said that the move was made “to keep their drivers safe when it is hot outside.”

Larson also reminded customers that the best way not to miss a pickup is to put your carts out the night before.

