Report: Spontaneous combustion likely caused South Albany fire

A late 2019 fire at South Albany High School was most likely the result of spontaneous combustion, according to a report from the Albany Fire Department.
The report, obtained through a public records request, details the department's response to the fire that originated in an area of new construction and saw smoke spread to other parts of the school.
According to the report, a 911 call citing black smoke at the school was received just before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Surveillance footage from the school showed a glowing light consistent with a flame at 7:04 p.m. in a multi-use classroom, part of an area under construction that also would eventually hold four gyms, locker rooms and a mezzanine.
At 7:12 and 7:16 p.m., two males, later identified as parents of South Albany students, can be seen on video entering the north doors of the building, both pausing at the west end of the hallway.
According to the report, a coach conducting practice in the east gym smelled smoke and what he believed to be electrical equipment burning. He asked the parents seen on video to see if they could identify the source of the odor.
"At approximately 7:17.28 p.m., black smoke is seen billowing into the gymnasium through the Visqueen plastic hanging on the second-floor bleacher area," the report reads. "The players and coaches observed the smoke and exited the gymnasium while a parent called 911 to report a possible fire."
During an investigation conducted on Dec. 11, it was discovered that the gym floor under construction had been sanded the previous day. The orbital sander was not equipped with a dust collection system, and the bag of dust that had been vacuumed up separately was left in the gym. Also discovered in the area were cans of paint thinner and one-gallon paint cans.
Based on witness statements and an analysis of fire patterns, the report identified the origin of the fire as the southwest area of the multi-use classroom.
The report classifies the fire as accidental, citing the most probable cause as spontaneous combustion of sawdust in the commercial dust collection vacuum.
The fire was the second in four years. In 2015, a fire destroyed the high school’s cafeteria, music rooms and cooking and child development classrooms.
Both the Albany Fire Department and Greater Albany Public Schools released a statement in December noting that the blaze seemed to be accidental in nature, citing the 2015 fire.
"We recognize this is the second fire in four years for this community and that, in itself, may be traumatizing," Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a written statement.
The report estimates the cost of damages to be more than $100,000.