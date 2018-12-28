The Kmart store in Corvallis will be among hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores scheduled to close in early 2019, according to widespread media reports Friday.
Friday afternoon CNBC.com published a list of 80 new stores that the Sears Holding Corp. will close next year. The stores on that list are in addition to 182 closures already announced by the company, which has filed for bankruptcy. The list of new closures included the Corvallis store.
A Gazette-Times call to the Corvallis store, at 400 NE Circle Blvd., was redirected to a corporate number that was not answered.
The Gazette-Times has unofficial local confirmation that the store will close, but no details of the timeline of the closure were available Friday evening.
