Rep. Peter DeFazio hosts virtual town hall on COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday

Rep. Peter DeFazio will host a virtual town hall at 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.
The congressman will discuss efforts to combat the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and answer questions from constituents.
Douglas County public health officer Bob Dannenhoffer will provide a public health update, and Washington Federal Bank Vice President Anne Easterly will discuss the Payroll Protection Program.
To sign up for the conference call or listen to a livestream of the event, visit DeFazio’s website at www.defazio.house.gov/live.
