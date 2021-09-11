Renaming resolutions pass unanimously for Corvallis elementary schools

There will be additional vaccination clinics at Corvallis High School on Sept. 29 and Oct. 30, and at Crescent Valley High School on Sept. 30 and Oct. 21.

Students in the district will eat lunch outside as long as weather allows to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus indoors.

• Schools will offer rapid testing for symptomatic individuals and screening testing for unvaccinated asymptomatic individuals. There will also be a daily health screening for staff and students in the morning.

Unfortunately, Noss said, there will be no volunteers or visitors in schools until later this fall. Right now the district is prioritizing making sure that staff are vaccinated before ensuring that visitors and volunteers are as well.

“It’s not where we want to be, but it’s the reality of where we are currently at,” Noss said.

• The resolution to acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 passed unanimously.

“It’s important not only to the students and families whose heritage is being reflected in this month, but for all students in our community to see one another as part of that same community,” said board member Shauna Tominey. “It helps students reflect on their own cultural traditions and experience and the history they carry with them.”

