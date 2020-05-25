Remembering Bernadina Smith

Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Albany Democrat-Herald during November 2014. Smith passed away Dec. 14, 2019.
Dutch immigrant Bernadina Smith was 6 when the German soldiers moved into her family’s farmhouse.
The Linn County resident, who now keeps company with Army veteran John Fruetel of Peoria Road, has a World War II perspective slightly different from most of her fellow participants in Tuesday’s Veterans Day Parade.
In the early 1940s, Germans took over her family’s large farmhouse and split occupation down the middle; soldiers on one side, Bernadina and her family on the other. There they stayed for the next four years, with new soldiers coming and going all the time.
The family was treated well, she recalled. "They wanted to keep staying there," she said. Still, she was relieved when, at age 10, the Canadian First Army began liberating parts of The Netherlands and the Germans finally surrendered.
Four years later, Bernadina's father moved the whole family to the United States. And as crowds cheered and waved Tuesday as Fruetel eased their Jeep down the parade route, she cheered mid-valley veterans right back.
"Oh my, I love America. I love America," she said. "My dad said America is the land of opportunity, and it's very true."
This year's Veterans Day Parade was dedicated to the honor of the men and women who served during World War II.
The grand marshals all are World War II veterans. They were represented by Hal Lindsley, who served in the Navy; Peggy Lutz and Barbara Wright, both former U.S. Navy WAVES; and Troy Gable, Zane Lindsley, James Carroll and several residents from The Oaks in Lebanon.
"It's a surprise and humbling, so humbling I can't believe it," said Lindsley, now 85, of the grand marshal honor.
Carroll, 90, got his draft card on his 18th birthday and went on to receive four Bronze Stars while serving with the Army Air Corps 85th Signal Corps during World War II. He was at Omaha Beach on June 12, just after D-Day, and later was shipped to Okinawa.
He's surprised he even made it home, let alone live to be a parade grand marshal. "I done wrote it off half a dozen times."
Of the parade's focus on himself and his fellow veterans, however: "I think it's great," he said. "We're losing so many of them. Time's running out."
Stoneybrook Lodge, an assisted living residence in Corvallis, brought several World War II veterans to Albany for Tuesday's parade.
Camped out in the sunshine on Lyon Street were WAVE Emily Swan, Navy veteran David Truog, Air Force veteran Ted Fleischbein, Marine veteran Phillip Demmert and Marine veteran Bill Callender.
Swan, then 20-year-old Emily Springsteen, served 16 months as a telegrapher. "We had coded tapes that we fed into a big machine."
She joined, she said, because "I just wanted to do something," adding, "My dad was disappointed that I didn't join the Army."
Fleischbein, 92, served in the 10th Infantry Division in Colorado for nine months before being reassigned to pilot training in the Air Force. He flew B29s on Guam.
"By the time I got to Guam, the war ended, which was OK with me," he said, adding that his primary occupation during service was "not getting killed in a B29."
The focus on World War II veterans is wonderful, Fleischbein said. Nodding at his fellow veterans, he said: "I didn't do anything heroic, but most of these guys did."
Crowds lining the streets for the 63rd annual parade made sure the passing veterans knew their efforts were appreciated. Many waved small flags or held up signs of gratitude.
Erin Daley, 7, of Eugene held up a hand-drawn sign with pictures of soldiers in green and the words, "I Love My Veterans" in pink and purple marker. She came to the parade with her mother, Gen, and her step-grandfather, Robert Grace of Eugene, who was a Marine in Vietnam.
"I love the people that are there for us and love us and help us save our country," she said.
Jennifer Moody can be reached at 541-812-6113 or jennifer.moody@lee.net
