Release hearing for North Albany murder suspect postponed

A release hearing for a North Albany murder suspect has been postponed but will occur sometime within the month of April or in early May, according to paperwork filed in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

Ryan Scott Williams, 21, is accused of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Glenn Colvin, 50, on March 17 at their home in North Albany.

Williams had been scheduled for a three-hour release hearing on Monday.

However, his defense attorney Clark Willes filed a motion on Thursday that sought a continuance. The matter will be reset within four weeks.

Ryan Joslin, Benton County chief deputy district attorney, has agreed to the continuance, which will provide time for crime lab results to be reviewed, Willes wrote.

Judge Joan Demarest signed an order issuing the continuance the same day Willes filed his motion.

Colvin was the fiancé of Williams’ mother, and was living with Williams’ family in the 1800 block of Laura Vista Drive N.W. in North Albany.

Williams told authorities that he killed Colvin in self defense because he was being sexually assaulted by Colvin at gunpoint. Colvin was found lying on his back in bed, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case. The Albany Police Department led the investigation into the death.

During his arraignment on March 18, Williams pleaded not guilty. He has no criminal history in Oregon, according to the state’s online courts database.

The charge of second-degree murder is a new crime in Oregon that went into law in January.