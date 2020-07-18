Recycle event set for Corvallis
Recycle event set for Corvallis

Republic Services will hold a free recycling event for Corvallis-area residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at 110 NE Walnut Blvd. (enter on Belvue Street).

Accepted items include yard debris such as grass, brush, leaves and trimmings; clean wood: no pressure-treated, painted or stained wood; scrap metal; and large appliances.

No household trash, paint, tires, chemicals or hazardous waste will be accepted at this event.

