Recall effort doesn't worry Girod

Girod and five other Republicans chose to show up on the Senate floor to oppose Senate Bill 554, which banned firearms in state buildings. While all of them opposed the legislation, their presence allowed the matter to go to a vote, and their six votes weren’t enough to overcome the unanimous Democratic support.

The other factor that contributed to the decision not to orchestrate another walkout was how long it would have had to be in order to be successful this year. In 2019, there were just weeks left in the legislative session when Senate Republicans walked out, meaning they could more easily weather the storm of having to leave the state and potentially incur fines of $500 per day imposed by Gov. Kate Brown.

A successful walkout this year, with months left in the session, would have required senators to be absent for far longer.

“Could most individuals leave the state for three and a half months?” Girod asked. “Could they leave their homes, their families and their businesses for that long? I don’t think the reality of walking out … was ever a part of the conversation for the people who wanted it.”

Girod says he’s not too concerned with the recall effort.