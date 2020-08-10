Randleman withdraws from Lebanon council election

Kyle Randleman has withdrawn his candidacy for a seat on the Lebanon City Council.

Randleman, the lead pastor at Valley Hope Community Church, had filed to run for the seat in Ward 1 which is currently filled by Councilor Robert Furlow, who chose not to seek re-election.

After Randleman’s candidacy was announced by the city of Lebanon, questions were raised about his past conduct while serving as a member of the Lebanon Police Department.

Randleman resigned from the department on July 14, 2008, following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student. Randleman was serving at that time as the school resource officer for Lebanon High School. No charges were filed in that matter.

But Randleman was charged with first-degree theft in an unrelated matter. He pleaded guilty to charges of stealing $8,500 from the Oregon School Resource Officers Association while serving as the treasurer for that organization.

He was sentenced to 10 days in jail in that case. He also paid $8,500 in restitution and spent 18 months on probation.

Randleman joined the Lebanon Police Department as a reserve officer in 2001. He became a full-time member of the department in 2003.

Efforts to reach Randelman for comment on Monday were not successful.

The withdrawal leaves two candidates on the November general election ballot for Ward 1. Retired minister Wayne Dykstra and Lebanon High School senior Zach Beck have filed to run for the post.

In the other three races on the ballot, Mayor Paul Aziz and Councilors Jason Bolen and Rebecca Grizzle are running unopposed for re-election.

