RALSTON ACADEMY

LOCATION: The school, which has separate classrooms for various subjects and its own common space, is part of the Lebanon Community Schools facility at 485 S. Fifth Street.

STAFF: Noah Miles, English Language Arts; Jake Ford, social studies; Merrill Rediger, mathematics; Paul Abbott, electives; Skyler Bascom, counselor; Chaz White and Robin Hermans, behavior support specialists; Jessica McDowell, secretary; Rachel Cannon, director of alternative education. Administrators are in the process of hiring a science/health teacher.

STUDENTS: There are 60 spaces in the academy specifically limited to Lebanon juniors and seniors. Potential students must submit an application and take part in an interview before being accepted. The school is currently full, but spaces typically open up at the conclusion of each six-week term.

NAME: Jake Ford proposed naming the school after Jeremiah Ralston, one of the founders of the city of Lebanon. Ralston and those who were part of the wagon train which arrived here in 1847 were looking for a fresh start, which is one of the purposes of Ralston Academy.