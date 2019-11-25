The “Pyburn & Daughter” exhibit currently on display at the LBCC North Santiam Hall Gallery, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany, has extended its date through January 24.
Local Albany mother and daughter artists, painter Barbara Pyburn and photographer Gail Pyburn, are exhibiting their work in a side-by-side comprehensive survey of their art practices and matriarchal connection.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/art-gallery/NSH-galleries.php.
