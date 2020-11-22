Public Safety Log (Nov. 23)

LEBANON FIRE
Camper fire — 4 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Hope Drive. Firefighters responded to a fully involved camper fire. Crews quickly brought the fire under control. Residents living near the blaze advised that the camper was not in use and no injuries were reported. Two water tenders and an engine responded from volunteer substations, and a truck and a command vehicle responded from Lebanon. Seven firefighters helped extinguish the flames.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Online scam — 11:51 a.m. Saturday, 30300 block Ty Valley Road, near Lebanon. A woman fell victim to an online scam and $2,000 was stolen from her.
DUII crash — 2:01 a.m. Sunday, 6400 block Columbus Street, Albany. Robert Beard, 45, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. Beard reportedly crashed a vehicle and fled from the scene on foot.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.