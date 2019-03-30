ALBANY POLICE
Restricted weapon — 3:09 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block Marion St. Ryan Seib, 22, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and methamphetamine. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Gun report — 12:15 p.m. Thursday, 100 block SW Second Street. Officers were dispatched to a report of an unattended cart that reportedly contained a baseball bat, machete and rifle. Responding officers determined the rifle was a BB gun.
Break-in at Kmart — 3 p.m. Thursday, 400 NE Circle Boulevard. An officer responded to the now-closed Kmart for a report of a break-in. The officer reportedly found someone had smashed the glass door on the garden entrance. The officer notified the property owner, who said he would have the door boarded up.
Open container — 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Central Park. An officer saw people hanging out in the gazebo after park closure hours and approached a woman with an open container of beer. When confronted by the officer, the woman reportedly said “one last sip,” then tried to chug the rest of the beer, but was stopped by the officer, who pulled the 24-ounce bottle from her hand. The officer cited the woman for open container. The officer warned the group about being in the park after hours and they packed up and left.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 9:04 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block Riverstone Loop, Millersburg. Deputies responded to a call. Items totaling more than $240 were taken from a new home under construction.
Errant beef — 10:15 a.m. Thursday, 36000 block Gap Road, south of Brownsville. A black and white steer was walking into people’s yards. A deputy placed a halter on the steer and waited for an Animal Control deputy to assist. The steer's owner arrived and took it home.
Medical assist — 12:54 p.m. Thursday, 27000 block Big Lake Road, near Old Santiam Wagon Road. A deputy assisted with a medical call. A man was injured in a snowmobile crash. He was conscious and breathing and was transported by air ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Bend.
Assault — Thursday, 31000 block Forsythia Lane, Tangent. Reese Cooper, 20, was charged with fourth-degree assault, harassment and interfering with making a report. He is charged with assaulting his 73-year-old grandmother. He was convicted of the same crime a year ago and is on probation. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Needed a smoke — 3:48 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block Deciduous Avenue, Millersburg. A caller reported that a home security camera indicated that a man walked onto their front porch about 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The only thing apparently missing was a cigar from an ashtray on the porch.
Assault — 9:13 p.m. Thursday, 38000 block Densmore Road, southwest of Jefferson. Thomas Baxter, 66, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly hitting, shoving and causing swelling under his mother’s eyes. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Attempt to elude — 1:59 a.m. Friday, Interstate 5 north of the intersection with Highway 20. Cyle Richardson, 50, was arrested and charged with eluding a police officer in a vehicle. A passenger was also arrested on outstanding warrants. Both were lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic assault — William Nicholas Holstein, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and coercion. All of the crimes, which allegedly occurred on Thursday, were labeled as domestic violence. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
