ALBANY POLICE
Burglary — 9:21 p.m. Thursday, 900 block Airport Road. A caller reported the theft of money from his home sometime between 3:34 and 9:21 p.m.
Reckless endangering — 11 a.m. Thursday, 400 block Pacific Boulevard. Jesse Emilio Quibrera, 24, was charged with DUI and reckless endangering. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Criminal trespass — Flavio Ramon Lopez-Gonzalez, 26, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass in the 2800 block of Santiam Highway, and interfering with someone making a 911 report during a domestic dispute.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Robbery — 3:47 p.m. Thursday, 3600 block Northwest Samaritan Drive. Officers responded to a report of a knife fight and reportedly found two men on the scene. Officers concluded Jesse Mason, 36, of Corvallis, had attacked the other man and stolen his backpack while armed with a serrated plastic object. Mason was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, menacing, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted fourth-degree assault, harassment and second degree disorderly conduct.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing generator — 6:59 a.m. Thursday, 200 block Long Street. A caller reported that someone had taken a generator from his driveway sometime during the night.
Fake bill — At 12:16 p.m. Thursday, a caller at 18th Avenue and the railroad tracks reported finding a likely counterfeit $100 bill.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Truck damage — 7 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Galbraith St., Brownsville. A caller reported that his truck was struck several times overnight with rocks. Damage was estimated at $500.
Accidental overdose — At 10 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the accidental overdose of medication by an elderly woman.
Shotgun issue — 7:50 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block Foster Dam. A juvenile reportedly fired a shotgun at a vehicle as it was driving away. The incident is under investigation.
Physical harassment — About 9 p.m. Thursday, 200 block Northwest Santiam Boulevard, Mill City. Chad Lee Olson was arrested for physical harassment after allegedly striking his fiancée in the face and threatening to kill her. Olson was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Assault — Anthony Raymon Bradley Schelling, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with third-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the victim was a child under the age of 10. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — Rebeca Mary Rose Snarski, 28, of Silverton, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Feb. 21, and U-Haul is listed as the victim on court paperwork. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case. In a separate matter, Snarski was charged with second-degree theft and possession of heroin. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 10 and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.