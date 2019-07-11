ALBANY POLICE
Vehicle recovered — 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block Periwinkle Circle SE. While responding to a call, an officer spotted an unoccupied 2005 Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen out of Lane County. The investigation continues.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Heavy sleeper — 6:18 p.m. Monday, boat ramp, Jefferson. Jason Weather, 45, was rescued after floating down the river while asleep. He was unharmed, but still asleep. According to an LCSO spokesman, Weather had been rafting with a group of friends. While the others stopped at the boat ramp, Weather and his raft kept floating. Jefferson Fire District dispatched a boat and rescued him without incident.
Slashed tires — 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, 28000 block Highway 20. A caller reported slashed tires on two vehicles. Estimated loss: $1,000.
Scammed — 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, 29000 block Weslinn Drive, near Corvallis. A caller reported she was scammed out of $900 with a bad check after being promised $50,000.
Freezer dumped — 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, 32000 block Priceboro Drive, Harrisburg. A caller reported that someone had dumped a small chest freezer containing meat.
Graffiti — 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, Green Mountain lookout radio tower, Calapooia Drive, southeast of Sweet Home. A representative from Campbell Global reported that someone had painted graffiti on the tower's steel doors. Estimated loss: $250.
Honda stolen — 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block Moore St., Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of a red 1990 Honda Accord with gray primer spots and a wolf sticker on the bumper.
