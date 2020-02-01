LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen laptop — 2:47 p.m. Thursday, 35000 block Riverside Drive, near Albany. A caller reported the theft of a laptop computer valued at $244.
Missing anchor — 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 39000 block Highway 99, A caller reported the theft of a boat anchor valued at $150.
CORVALLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Felony phone theft — 10:14 p.m. Jan. 21, 2641 NW Ninth St. A woman reported that she left her iPhone XS Max on the counter at 7-Eleven and found it had been stolen when she returned to get it. An officer reviewed security video that showed a young man taking the phone and was able to identify a suspect. Kyle Leber, 23, was cited on a charge of first-degree theft of lost or mislaid property and was trespassed from the 7-Eleven.
Car prowl — 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block NW Tyler Ave. A man reported someone had entered his 1999 Toyota Corolla overnight and taken a Yamaha trumpet and a Scosche Bluetooth FM radio transmitter. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $2,040.
Smash and grab — 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block NW 26th St. A man reported someone had broken a window overnight in his 2017 Mercedes and stolen a JanSport backpack, an Apple Macbook Pro computer and a Levi’s denim jacket. The value of the stolen items was estimated at $1,550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.