LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Determined rancher — 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, 21000 block Coburg Road, Harrisburg. A caller reported seeing a wheelchair and an elderly man in a ditch. The responding deputy determined the man had lost control of the wheelchair while tending his livestock. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing person — 9 p.m. Monday, 32000 block Fern Road, Philomath. A woman reported her 88-year-old husband with dementia as missing. She told police he was carrying a cellphone, but not answering it. A deputy was able to get a ping on the phone’s location, found him and returned him to his wife.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Structure fire — 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block Main St. A structure fire was reported, and a woman taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for medical evaluation.
Items stolen — 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block 12th Ave. A caller reported the theft of credit cards and a cell phone.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault — Jorge Monroe Combs of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault, harassment and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
