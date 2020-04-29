Public Safety Log (April 29)
Public Safety Log

Public Safety Log (April 29)

police tape

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Torch taken — About 1:48 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 38000 block of Weirich Driver, Lebanon, reported that his vehicle was damaged when someone attempted to siphon gas from it and an oxy-acetylene tank, hoses and torch were taken

Slow down — About 4:37 p.m. Monday, a deputy stopped a vehicle going 94 in a 55 mph zone in the 340000 block of Hwy. 34 and Cushman Road. Juvenile sister was in vehicle with driver. Driver was cited for reckless driving and recklessly endangering.

LEBANON POLICE

Missing trailer — About 12:16 p.m. Monday, a caller on Milton Street reported that a car dolly valued at $5,000 has been missing for about a month. 

 

