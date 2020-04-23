Public Safety Log (April 23)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 40-year-old Lawrence Lemaster was arrested on Tuesday around 6:37 p.m. on Northwest 29th Place in connection to a March 17 University Inn burglary. Lemaster was later also charged with being a fugitive from justice, trespassing and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Criminal mischief — On Saturday around 6:06 p.m. on the 100 block of South First Street in Alsea, a woman reported that her neighbor put animal feces on her front door step. The neighbor was cited for criminal mischief.
