Public Safety Log (April 23)
0 comments
Public Safety Log

Public Safety Log (April 23)

  • 0
police log lights

CORVALLIS POLICE

Burglary — 40-year-old Lawrence Lemaster was arrested on Tuesday around 6:37 p.m. on Northwest 29th Place in connection to a March 17 University Inn burglary. Lemaster was later also charged with being a fugitive from justice, trespassing and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Criminal mischief — On Saturday around 6:06 p.m. on the 100 block of South First Street in Alsea, a woman reported that her neighbor put animal feces on her front door step. The neighbor was cited for criminal mischief.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News