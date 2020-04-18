Public Safety Log (April 18)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Vandalism — On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., a Squirrel's Tavern employee reported the glass in a side door had been broken. Jeffrey Pearce was taken into custody at Benton County Correctional Facility after being arrested a block from the tavern for a separate burglary and admitted to throwing a rock at the restaurant window.
DUI — On Friday around 5:46 a.m., police arrested 20-year-old Cormac Devine for driving under the influence of drugs on the 300 block of Northwest Ninth Street.
