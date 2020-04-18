Public Safety Log (April 18)
0 comments
Public Safety Log

Public Safety Log (April 18)

  • 0
STOCK PIX police log lights (copy)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Vandalism — On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., a Squirrel's Tavern employee reported the glass in a side door had been broken. Jeffrey Pearce was taken into custody at Benton County Correctional Facility after being arrested a block from the tavern for a separate burglary and admitted to throwing a rock at the restaurant window.

DUI — On Friday around 5:46 a.m., police arrested 20-year-old Cormac Devine for driving under the influence of drugs on the 300 block of Northwest Ninth Street.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News