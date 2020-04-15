Public Safety Log (April 15)
Public Safety Log (April 15)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Trespassing — On April 8 around 12:34 a.m., a 62-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at the post office at 311 SW Second St after an employee reported the man to police for sleeping in the building. The same man was arrested again for trespassing on Sunday around 7:54 p.m. on the 400 block of Southwest Western Boulevard and again Tuesday around 6:05 a.m. for trespassing on the 300 block of Southwest Second Street.

Driving Under the Influence — On Monday around 7:15 p.m., police reported the arrest of 22-year-old Emily Comer for driving under the influence of drugs and possessing heroin as well as methamphetamine on the 200 block of Southwest Second Street.

