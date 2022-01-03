Public input sought for Corvallis local option levy

Corvallis school board members are seeking public input on funding priorities as they prepare to draft the language for the renewal of the current local option levy. The levy will be on the May ballot.

The local option levy, which has been renewed twice since 2006, contributes to about 10% of the district’s general fund, which pays for 67 full-time teachers, or about 16% of the district’s teaching staff. It taxes property at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

With the passage of Measure 5 in 1990, funding for public education shifted from the local level to the state level. In turn, many school districts lost significant revenue. The local option levy taxes the gap between a property owner’s Measure 5 real market value and Measure 50 assessed value.

Measure 50, approved by Oregonians in May 1997, converted Oregon's property tax from a tax levy system to a largely tax rate system. Under Measure 50, each taxing district has its own permanent tax rate, which can not be increased.

The proposed levy renewal will not increase the current tax rate, but rather extend the existing tax rate for another five years starting when the current levy expires on June 30, according to the school district. Kelly Locey, communications coordinator for Corvallis School District, said the district has not yet calculated the estimated resources to be raised.

Survey participants mark how much they would like for the funds to continue to be spent in the following areas:

Funding classroom teachers to sustain class sizes.

Instructional coaches to improve teaching and learning, such as reading intervention specialists.

Musical, physical education and art in elementary schools.

Career and technical education opportunities.

Counseling and guidance support for students.

High school athletics and extracurricular activities.

Survey participants are then asked how much they would like for the funds to be used in other areas:

Improving instructional technology.

Increasing student health support.

Supporting alternative pathway and education options.

Middle school athletics and extracurriculars.

Utilizing school libraries to provide more hands-on learning.

Recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff.

Other (fill in).

The public input survey is open to community members, parents and staff, and will help the school board decide how to use funds if passed. It is available on the Corvallis School District website in English and Spanish, and paper copies are available in the front office of all Corvallis schools and at the district office.

The resolution calling for a measure election with draft ballot measure language will go to the school board on Feb. 3.

The surveys are available through Jan. 13.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

