Promoting Lebanon

It has been a difficult few months for business in Lebanon but a new online promotional program is sending the message that there are still good opportunities in the downtown core.

The Lebanon Downtown Association is working to produce a series of videos highlighting buildings that are currently available for use. Some of these structures, such as the Andrews and Courtney buildings, have undergone extensive remodeling.

Main Street Manager Cassie Cruze is working with real estate agent Bill Flesher of Keller Williams Commercial to produce the videos, which are called Space Walks. On Thursday, they filmed a segment on the Andrews building, which is also well known as the former home of Stainthorp’s Pianos and Musical Goods.

Flesher serves as the host, explaining recent work that has been done to improve the properties and discussing potential uses for the various locations. Cruze films and edits the segments.

The Andrews building, located at the corner of Grant and Main across the street from Wells Fargo, is a historic property downtown. Before serving as a music store it was a popular pharmacy and soda shop.

“You can see all the seismic updates within that building, all the beam work. They have done a beautiful job of recovering the front with the windows,” Cruze said. “They’ve done a gorgeous job with that building. The upstairs to that, there’s ample space. There are two retail spaces available on the bottom floor. Perhaps a co-working space upstairs.”

Alysia Rodgers, the economic development catalyst for the City of Lebanon and a member of the board of directors for the Lebanon Downtown Association, helped create the idea for the Space Walks. She attended a presentation on promoting commercial real estate and adapted the concept for online use.