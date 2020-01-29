It is common for schools to have slogans to remind students of the core values they are expected to follow. At Riverview Elementary School, one of these slogans uses the acronym CARES.
This typically stands for cooperation, attitude, respect, effort and safety. Riverview has adapted the slogan so that the “S” now represents service. One way in which the school is attempting to embody that idea is a year-long effort to raise donations for a school and orphanage in Tanzania.
The project is being coordinated by longtime Riverview kindergarten teacher Sarah Haley.
“We changed our ‘S’ from safety to service, to promote that a little bit more and this fit right into it. When Sarah brought this up to me, it was like ‘Absolutely. It’s a great idea,’” said Riverview Principal Joe Vore. “It gets people to think about other people than just themselves.”
The school is located in a community known as Sakila Village while the orphanage is in the city of Arusha, in northern Tanzania. The organization which operates the school also supports a trade school, a medical clinic and clean water programs in the village.
Haley learned of the school and orphanage through The River Center, which provides support for these programs.
“It’s really a connection of my worlds coming together. It’s my River Center connection and Riverview coming together,” Haley said. “People from our church have been going to this village, Sakila Village, we have people that are builders and people that have put in lighting and done construction. … They’ve built brick buildings and brought in electricity and put in lighting in the clinic so they can see.”
She visited Tanzania for the first time in October and helped deliver care baskets, known locally as duka baskets, to families. Riverview students and staff raised $1,000 to provide 50 of these baskets, each of which can help support a family for a month.
The baskets contain rice, flour, sugar, salt, cooking oil and tea and are wrapped in a colorful piece of cloth which can be used for many purposes, such as scarves or skirts. Haley said the food support was critical this year because the village did not have a successful corn crop this year.
Haley made the trip with her daughter Lori, who was making her second visit to Tanzania.
“The main purpose for us was to help in the schools and the orphanage,” Haley said, who was happy to see what a positive environment was provided for the 90 children at the orphanage. “They’re so loved. I was nervous about the orphanage and they are so well taken care of and loved and happy.”
Visiting Tanzania was a life-changing experience for Haley.
“I just wish everybody could go there because we take everything for granted. Just to have running water, just to have a flush toilet. Things like that that we just don’t even think about,” Haley said.
In Arusha, she saw terrible poverty with people bathing in puddled rainwater and making shoes out of scraps of old tires wrapped in cloth.
“They use what they have and they are such hard workers. There are little kids out in the field herding goats, little tiny kids, and I couldn’t help thinking we take so much for granted,” Haley said.
The year-long service project is broken down by month. In January, Riverview will use the donations received to help acquire more beds for the orphanage, which has room for 30 additional children but needs to purchase mattresses, frames and bedding.
In February, they will collect toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap. These items are being stored by The River Center, which will send a shipping container full of donated items to Tanzania in March.
The Tanzanian effort is led by Bishop Eliudi Issangya, who founded International Evangelism Outreach in 1983. He visited Riverview School in the fall and spoke to the students and staff.
Haley said that while Issangya’s organization does have a Christian focus, the donations collected at Riverview are solely used for the service projects at the orphanage and school.
“The project is purely service. We’re just providing support and love to people who need it,” Haley said.
She also believes the project provides a useful first-hand connection to a part of the world her students don’t know anything about. She is able to show them pictures of how children in Tanzania dress, where they go to school, what they eat and many other details her students find fascinating.
“I’ve had many parents actually comment and say they’ve had such great conversations at home,” Haley said. “Parents have said ‘thank you for letting our kids have this opportunity. It’s been great at home to learn about and talk about a different part of the world.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.