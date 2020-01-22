It is few people’s favorite, but tax season is almost here.
For the past 10 years, Jan Huskey has been working to make this annual task less difficult for many mid-valley residents. She works for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program and for the last four years has served as the district coordinator for Linn and Benton counties.
Trained volunteers will work at seven mid-valley locations to prepare state and local tax returns at no cost. And while the program is operated by the AARP Foundation, it is not limited to seniors or low-income taxpayers.
“Their goal is to serve not just seniors, but all communities, providing some of these things that would cost money if you went somewhere else to get that service,” Huskey said. “AARP Foundation gets donations from corporations and other places, and works in conjunction with the IRS, who also pays them to do this program, to help pay for the program so that people can get this service provided for free.”
The service is focused on individual tax returns, but can handle very basic business returns, Huskey said. Unfortunately, business returns which include inventory, deductions for office space, more than $25,000 in annual expenses, or which will end up in a loss, are not able to be processed by the volunteer program.
“Those all require higher calculations of depreciation and stuff like that we don’t know how to do,” Huskey said.
But the program is a good option for people who want help with their individual return. Volunteers attend two weeks of training in January to learn about changes in tax law and how to use the computer program.
There are also site coordinators at each location who can provide extra assistance.
“Every return we do is quality reviewed, gets a second set of eyes to make it’s as accurate as we can be,” Huskey said.
There are 70-80 volunteers who make the program run in the mid-valley. Most of these serve as tax preparers, while others work as site facilitators, handling paperwork and answering questions about the program.
The volunteers come from a wide range of backgrounds, from former tax accountants to individuals who simply enjoyed doing their own taxes and are willing to help others.
While the team is in place for this year, more volunteers are always welcome and people can sign up to assist next tax season by going online to aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer.
Huskey said the program used to have a location in Sweet Home, but is no longer able to provide that service due to a lack of volunteers. She said that if people came forward this year to help, it might be possible for the program to return to Sweet Home.
For this year, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will be offered at the:
• Lebanon Senior Center.
• Albany Senior Center.
• The main branch of the Albany Public Library.
• Corvallis Elks.
• Corvallis Chintimini Senior & Community Center.
• Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
• Philomath Community Library.
To make an appointment at the Lebanon Senior Center call 541-258-4919. To make an appointment at one of the Albany locations, call 541-666-6541.
In Lebanon, the program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday beginning Feb. 4.
Senior Services Director Kindra Oliver said the appointment schedule filled up quickly last year at the Lebanon Senior Center and she recommended booking a spot as soon as possible.
Huskey said this is true at all of the locations.
“In Albany, we’re working on making appointments right now. This is just the second day and people are calling like crazy and trying to get in,” she said.
Huskey said that in 2019, the program completed over 2,000 tax returns and brought over $3 million in refunds back to Linn and Benton counties.
This is a “kicker” year for Oregon residents doing their state taxes. In order to see if your return qualifies for a state tax credit from the kicker, you must bring in a copy of your prior year taxes as well as a photo ID and this year’s tax documents.
