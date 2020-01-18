Prep wrestling: Lebanon hosts team duals tournament

Lebanon's Andy Vandetta defeated Forest Grove's Sebastian Rivera by fall in a match at 126 pounds on Friday at the Laura Gillott Keller Williams Tournamtent hosted by the Warriors.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

The Lebanon Warriors placed second on Friday at the 14-team Laura Gillott Keller Williams Tournament.

The Warriors hosted the event, which pitted squads against each other in a team duals format.

Lebanon opened the event with wins over South Salem (45-33), Forest Grove (57-24) and Junction City (54-17).

In the championship round, the Warriors defeated Century (36-33) but lost to Dallas (51-24) in a match that determined the overall champion for the event.

Lebanon will compete Thursday in the Table Rock dual meet.

This story will be updated.

Prep wrestling: Laura Gillott Keller Williams Tournament

