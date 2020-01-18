The Lebanon Warriors placed second on Friday at the 14-team Laura Gillott Keller Williams Tournament.
The Warriors hosted the event, which pitted squads against each other in a team duals format.
Lebanon opened the event with wins over South Salem (45-33), Forest Grove (57-24) and Junction City (54-17).
In the championship round, the Warriors defeated Century (36-33) but lost to Dallas (51-24) in a match that determined the overall champion for the event.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Lebanon will compete Thursday in the Table Rock dual meet.
This story will be updated.
Lebanon coach Michael Cox speaks to his team on Friday during the Laura Gillott Keller Williams Tournament.
Lebanon's Landon Carver defeated Forest Grove's Bryce Perdew in their match at 106 pounds.
Lebanon's Darius Freeman pinned Forest Grove's Noe Contreras in their match at 113 pounds.
Lebanon's Tanner Wallace defeated Sebastian Rivera of Forest Grove by fall.
Lebanon's Andy Vandetta pinned Forest Grove's Graydon Vandehey in the opening period of their match at 126 pounds.
Lebanon's Damien Rash earned an 8-2 decision of Forest Grove's Matix Cooklin.
Lebanon's Justus Freeman competes against Forest Grove's Mynor Oppenlander at 138 pounds.
Lebanon's Ryan Sparks tries to break free of Forest Grove's Lewis Gray in their match at 145 pounds.
Lebanon's Austin Dalton (152) pinned Forest Grove's Julio Martinez.
Lebanon's Tucker Drummond won his match at 160 pounds against Forest Grove.
Lebanon's Thaddeus Flores (170) pins South Salem's Gabriel Tadeo
Lebanon's Andreus Smith defeated South Salem's Grayson Ritchey by fall in their match at 182 pounds.
Lebanon's Josue Ramirez competes against South Salem's Milan Araujo at 195 pounds.
Lebanon's Rafael Ramos faces off against South Salem's Samiu Letisi at 285 pounds.
Lebanon coach Michael Cox speaks to his team on Friday during the Laura Gillott Keller Williams Tournament.
Lebanon's Landon Carver defeated Forest Grove's Bryce Perdew in their match at 106 pounds.
Lebanon's Darius Freeman pinned Forest Grove's Noe Contreras in their match at 113 pounds.
Lebanon's Tanner Wallace defeated Sebastian Rivera of Forest Grove by fall.
Lebanon's Andy Vandetta pinned Forest Grove's Graydon Vandehey in the opening period of their match at 126 pounds.
Lebanon's Damien Rash earned an 8-2 decision of Forest Grove's Matix Cooklin.
Lebanon's Justus Freeman competes against Forest Grove's Mynor Oppenlander at 138 pounds.
Lebanon's Ryan Sparks tries to break free of Forest Grove's Lewis Gray in their match at 145 pounds.
Lebanon's Austin Dalton (152) pinned Forest Grove's Julio Martinez.
Lebanon's Tucker Drummond won his match at 160 pounds against Forest Grove.
Lebanon's Thaddeus Flores (170) pins South Salem's Gabriel Tadeo
Lebanon's Andreus Smith defeated South Salem's Grayson Ritchey by fall in their match at 182 pounds.
Lebanon's Josue Ramirez competes against South Salem's Milan Araujo at 195 pounds.
Lebanon's Rafael Ramos faces off against South Salem's Samiu Letisi at 285 pounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.