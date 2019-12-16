The Lebanon Warriors got their Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet schedule under way on Thursday night at West Albany High School.
The Warriors earned a 54-18 victory over South Albany and also defeated North Eugene, 45-33, in a non-conference dual.
Lebanon then closed the evening with an entertaining matchup against the host Bulldogs. The Warriors entered the contest at disadvantage with forfeits necessary at 113, 182 and 195 pounds.
Despite that, the Warriors competed hard and the final team score was 37-29 for the Bulldogs, with 18 of West’s points coming from the matches which were not contested.
The most competitive match of the meet may have been at 132 pounds as Lebanon senior Damien Rash took a 16-15 decision over West’s Mason Davis. Both wrestlers had the upper hand at times with the opportunity to win the match by fall.
But neither competitor would allow that and the match came down to the wire.
“He’s come a long ways,” head coach Michael Cox said of Rash. “He was awful the first couple years, not strong, not quick. He’s coming around for us.”
Another senior who has made great strides for Lebanon is Thaddeus Flores, who won by fall at 170 pounds against Leonid Prokopovych.
Flores took up the sport as a sophomore and then moved to Michigan during his junior year. He continued in the sport while he was away and this year has become a key part of the Warriors’ lineup.
“He’s a great athlete, really quick strong,” Cox said.
Flores said he loves wrestling because it provides an opportunity for him to use his natural aggression.
“I really like sports like football, aggressive sports. Friends told me to do it, so I did,” Flores said of joining the wrestling team. “I was really bad at first, JV. I had really good guys in front of me. I just grinded and with the help of teammates and coaches I just got better.”
He thinks that his late exposure to the sport might be an advantage for him. He is still excited about learning and hasn’t done it so long that he feels burned out.
While he wrestled at 170, he weighs in the mid-150s and will likely compete at district at either 152 or 160, although he will happily enter whichever bracket his coaches feel is best.
Senior Tucker Drummond also wrestled up a class at 160 even though he is a natural 152-pounder. He took an 11-7 decision over West’s Devon McIntire.
“I feel like I’m strong. I think I’ve got some things to work on still, but at this point in the season I’m hopeful for what’s to come,” Drummond said.
Drummond has been part of the program for years, moving up through the ranks. As a senior, he now looks out at a wrestling room full of new faces. Lebanon has a strong contingent of freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s been interesting, haven’t quite got to know all of them yet. There’s quite a few of them,” Drummond said. “It’s cool to take a leadership role and lead these young wrestlers and hopefully have a good team for years to come.”
Cox is proud of the way the program continues to grow, but notes that there have only been five head wrestling coaches at Lebanon since 1949.
“I’m just the next guy. It just keeps going,” said Cox, who is in his 14th year as the head coach. “My job is so much easier than it used to be. They know the way we do things and what we expect.”
Part of the success is due to the assistant coaches: Austin Kleint, Craig Trask, Daniel Aranda, Daniel Bilaniv, Garrett Urrutia, Grant Gerstner, Lucas Mondragon and Mark Trask.
Several of these coaches wrestled at LHS, including Kleint, Urrutia and Craig Trask, whose father, Mark, has been with Cox since he first became the head coach.
Drummond said it is helpful to have such a roster of experienced coaches because they can each offer a different perspective at times.
“They bring something new to the table, something that other coaches can’t give you, a new experience, a different look at things,” Drummond said.
Cox once again expects the Mid-Willamette Conference to be the best and deepest league in the state at the 5A classification.
“I honestly think our league will win 10 to 12 of the weight classes at state this year. It’s brutal,” Cox said.
Crescent Valley leads the way and Cox expects the Raiders to claim between seven and 10 of those titles. He described Crescent Valley as an “all-star team” with transfers of talented wrestlers from around the state.
“Two kids from Wilsonville, a kid from Sprague, two kids from Crater. They’ve got the best talent you can get,” Cox said of Crescent Valley.
He also expects Dallas to field a very tough team.
“They have a program similar to ours,” Cox said of Dallas. “Silverton’s going to be good. North Salem’s got some really good kids.”
The Warriors followed up the West Albany dual by traveling to the Rose City tournament. Austin Dalton won four matches at 152 pounds and lost the third-place match to Cascade’s Noah Thompson.
Lebanon will host a four-team dual with Culver, North Salem and Silverton on Wednesday.
WEST ALBANY 37, LEBANON 29
120: Cayden Cumpiano (WALB) over Tanner Wallace (LEBA) (MD 14-4) 126: Andy Vandetta (LEBA) over Emily Alvis (WALB) (TF 17-2 2:40) 132: Damien Rash (LEBA) over Mason Davis (WALB) (Dec 16-15) 138: Caleb Hart (WALB) over Justus Freeman (LEBA) (Fall 1:29) 145: Derric Cox (WALB) over Brayden Burton (LEBA) (SV-1 3-1) 152: Austin Dalton (LEBA) over Boden Lindberg (WALB) (Fall 1:33) 160: Tucker Drummond (LEBA) over Devon McIntire (WALB) (Dec 11-7) 170: Thaddeus Flores (LEBA) over Leonid Prokopovych (WALB) (Fall 1:58) 182: Brendan Hughes (WALB) over (LEBA) (For.) 195: Bradley Layton (WALB) over (LEBA) (For.) 220: Dakota Monson (WALB) over Josue Ramirez (LEBA) (Dec 8-5) 285: Hunter Hampl (WALB) over Jacob Jimenez (LEBA) (SV-1 5-3) 106: Landon Carver (LEBA) over Zoe LaPlant (WALB) (Fall 0:35) 113: Derek Sossie (WALB) over (LEBA) (For.)
LEBANON 54, SOUTH ALBANY 18
113: Tanner Wallace (LEBA) over (SALB) (For.) 120: Logan Bond (SALB) over (LEBA) (For.) 126: Andy Vandetta (LEBA) over Kellen Hanson (SALB) (Dec 10-4) 132: Damien Rash (LEBA) over Camden Deford (SALB) (Fall 4:38) 138: Brayden Burton (LEBA) over Avery Adams (SALB) (Fall 2:16) 145: Justus Freeman (LEBA) over Isaiah Abrao (SALB) (Dec 4-1) 152: Tucker Drummond (LEBA) over (SALB) (For.) 160: Austin Dalton (LEBA) over (SALB) (For.) 170: Thaddeus Flores (LEBA) over (SALB) (For.) 182: River Boulware (SALB) over (LEBA) (For.) 195: 220: Jacob Jimenez (LEBA) over Austin McCormick (SALB) (Fall 2:46) 285: Mathew Cobb (SALB) over (LEBA) (For.) : 106: Landon Carver (LEBA) over (SALB) (For.)
LEBANON 45, NORTH EUGENE 33
106: Landon Carver (LEBA) over Gabriel Minson (NEUG) (Fall 0:22) 113: Tanner Wallace (LEBA) over Austin Chadwick (NEUG) (Fall 1:46) 120: Tristen Boyle (NEUG) over (LEBA) (For.) 126: Andy Vandetta (LEBA) over Forest Briggs (NEUG) (Fall 3:55) 132: Damien Rash (LEBA) over Kyler McArthur (NEUG) (Fall 3:25) 138: Ishmael Blas (NEUG) over Brayden Burton (LEBA) (Dec 16-9) 145: Jason Weiss (NEUG) over Justus Freeman (LEBA) (Fall 1:11) 152: Austin Dalton (LEBA) over Benjamin Patterson (NEUG) (Fall 0:51) 160: Tucker Drummond (LEBA) over Jeffery Nguyen (NEUG) (Fall 0:52) 170: Thaddeus Flores (LEBA) over Everett Chandler (NEUG) (Fall 4:42) 182: Gage Rehberger (NEUG) over (LEBA) (For.) 195: David Currier (NEUG) over (LEBA) (For.) 220: Jacob Jimenez (LEBA) over Logan Kerr (NEUG) (Dec 7-4) 285: Robert Schick (NEUG) over (LEBA) (For.)
