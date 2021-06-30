Prep wrestling: Carver, Burton place at 5A state meet

COTTAGE GROVE — The setting and circumstances were different but the fierce competition was the same this weekend at the 5A state wrestling tournament at Cottage Grove High School.
Lebanon sophomore Landon Carver placed fourth at 113 pounds and junior Brayden Burton took sixth at 138 pounds to lead a Warrior squad which brought eight wrestlers to the meet.
Reaching the podium for the first time was the result of years of hard work for both competitors. Along with teammate Tanner Wallace, Carver and Burton come from families that are deeply involved in supporting the Lebanon youth wrestling program. Because of that parental involvement, they began wrestling at a young age.
“They’ve all been around for a long time, been Warrior wrestlers forever,” said varsity head coach Michael Cox.
Carver won his opening match and then lost in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with three consecutive victories, including an 8-3 win over Gavin Schaer of St. Helens in the consolation semifinals.
That put Carver into the third-place match which he lost to Mitch Warren of Crook County.
It was a promising result for Carver who still has two years left in his high school career.
Burton made his long-delayed debut at the state tournament. Cox remains convinced that Burton deserved to qualify as a freshman but lost at the district meet on a controversial call.
“He wrestled really good his freshman year and maybe got the worst call I’ve ever seen at the district tournament. It was brutal,” Cox said.
Burton’s sophomore year was cut short by a concussion. He was very thankful for the opportunity to compete at a state meet this season.
“I’m surprised we had it this year, to be honest, with all the COVID stuff. I’m just glad we had it,” Burton said. “It’s different since it’s not at the Coliseum like it usually is, but it’s still awesome.”
Burton dominated his opening match and then lost in the quarterfinals. He pushed through the consolation brackets with a pair of convincing victories before falling in the consolation semifinals and then dropping a tough fifth-place match.
Wallace (132 pounds) and senior Rafael Ramos (285) each fell one match short of the podium round.
Even though he didn’t place this year, Wallace was happy to gain the experience and to earn a place in the long history of Lebanon wrestling.
“It means recognition in the mat room because I’ll have my name on the board,” Wallace said of qualifying for the state tournament.
Ramos won his opening round match with a pin of Eagle Point’s Joel Montes. He lost in the quarterfinals but rebounded with a first-round pin of Gunnar Thomas of St. Helens. Ramos lost to Logan Shenk of Ridgeview in the third round of the consolation bracket to wrap up his career.
Cox said Ramos’ leadership will be missed in the program.
“Raf did a great job. He was there every day,” Cox said. “He’s a really good talent, physically, very quick for a big guy.”
Andy Vandetta was a two-time state placer coming into this meet but wasn’t able to return to the podium in his final state meet.
Cox said Vandetta wrestled well but was in a very difficult bracket at 126 pounds. The coach couldn’t help but wonder how a more normal season might have ended for Vandetta and other team members.
Cox said when the season began the team wasn’t even allowed to wrestle but was limited to conditioning. The team then went through a series of challenges, including practicing outdoors, holding all its meets outdoors and having limited practice time due to construction in the LHS gymnasium.
“It was a great experience. I’m glad the kids got a state tournament,” Cox said. “I really feel bad for Andy and Jacob (Jimenez) and Raf. They’re seniors and really because of all the circumstances, we couldn’t prepare them the way we would have.”
Cox thanked Thurston head coach Mike Simons for stepping up and organizing the 5A meet. The state meet usually includes all classifications and is held at Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Because of the unusual nature of this season, the Oregon School Activities Association did not organize this year's meet, but left it up to coaches.
5A STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS
113 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Landon Carver (LHS) d. Colton White (Eagle Point) (Fall 1:38)
Quarterfinals - Logan Hill (Redmond) d. Carver (LHS) (Fall 2:53)
Cons. Round 2 - Carver (LHS) d. Mason Lacey (Crook County) (Fall 0:42)
Cons. Round 3 - Carver (LHS) d. Gunner Gillett (Crescent Valley) (Fall 1:36)
Cons. Semis - Carver (LHS) d. Gavin Schaer (St. Helens) (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match - Mitch Warren (Crook County) d. Carver (LHS) (Fall 1:13)
Champ. Round 1 - Tygren Lopez (Eagle Point) d. Adriano Pereira (LHS) (Fall 1:47)
Cons. Round 1 - Pereira (LHS) d. Louden Beane (North Salem) (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Round 2 - Fredy Garcia (Wilsonville) d. Pereira (LHS) (Fall 3:46)
120 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Luke Callahan (Eagle Point) d. Andy Vandetta (LHS) (Dec 9-6)
Cons. Round 1 - Vandetta (LHS) d. Juventino Macias (Springfield) (Dec 9-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Logan Basham (North Salem) d. Andy Vandetta (LHS) (Dec 8-4)
132 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Tanner Wallace (LHS) d. Alfredo Castillo (Milwaukie) (Dec 4-0)
Quarterfinals - Narcizo Garza (St. Helens) d. Wallace (LHS) (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Round 2 - Wallace (LHS) d. Colton Bryant (Crater) (Fall 3:59)
Cons. Round 3 - Derek Sossie (West Albany) d. Wallace (LHS) (Dec 7-0)
138 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Burton (LHS) d. Skyler Salzman (Hillsboro) (TF 17-1 4:29)
Quarterfinals - Tristan Buchannan (St. Helens) d. Burton (LHS) (MD 10-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Burton (LHS) d. Steven Cassell (Ridgeview) (Dec 8-1)
Cons. Round 3 - Burton (LHS) d. Aiden Chenoweth (Crater) (Fall 0:41)
Cons. Semis - Junior Downing (Redmond) d. Burton (LHS) (Fall 3:16)
5th Place Match - Logan Slonecker (Thurston) d. Burton (LHS) (Dec 6-2)
182 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Ray Solis (Crook County) d. Isaac Reid (LHS) (Fall 2:52)
Cons. Round 1 - Julian Holguin (Parkrose) d. Reid (LHS) (Dec 9-2)
220 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Robitz (Ashland) d. Jacob Jimenez (LHS) (Fall 1:53)
Cons. Round 1 - Jimenez (LHS) d. Raymond Helms (Scappoose) (Fall 1:17)
Cons. Round 2 - Konrad Hoyer (Crescent Valley) d. Jimenez (LHS) (Dec 5-1)
285 pounds
Champ. Round 1 - Rafael Ramos (LHS) d. Joel Montes (Eagle Point) (Fall 3:03)
Quarterfinals - Brian Jenkins (Thurston) d. Ramos (LHS) (Fall 2:42)
Cons. Round 2 - Ramos (LHS) d. Gunnar Thomas (St. Helens) (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Round 3 - Logan Shenk (Ridgeview) d. Ramos (LHS) (Fall 2:12)