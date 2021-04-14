Prep volleyball: Warriors' season ends (with video)

In the fifth set, Dallas once again held the lead, going up 11-8. Lebanon won three straight points to tie the match, but Dallas won the next two points to regain the advantage at 13-11.

The Warriors made a final push, winning three straight points to earn a match point. A long rally ensued as both teams played very carefully. Lebanon had its best chance to win on a hit by senior Isabella Jacobsen from the back line, but Dallas made a good save deep in its own zone to keep the point alive and then won the point on a short quick-hitter that found an opening in the Warrior defense.

While the match didn’t end the way the team might have liked, senior Holly Port said the fact there was a season at all was most important.

“I’m extremely thankful because we didn’t even know if we were going to have the chance to play. Just to have the opportunity to play means everything to me,” Port said. “For sure, I wish it had been longer, but anything’s better than nothing, so I’m glad we got to play some games and win some, which is better than last year, when we didn’t win any. It’s a huge improvement.”

In addition to Jacobsen and Port, senior libero Hailey Vore also played her final match with the program against Dallas.

