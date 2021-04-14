Prep volleyball: Warriors' season ends (with video)

The Lebanon High volleyball team closed out its shortened spring season with its most competitive match of the year.
The Warriors rallied to force a fifth and deciding set after being down two sets to one Wednesday night against visiting Dallas. Lebanon had a match point in that final set before falling to the Dragons 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 24-26, 16-14.
Coach Jorden Swanson said the squad made huge strides during this abbreviated six-week season.
“We’ve played some good volleyball the last couple weeks but things came together in that one,” Swanson said after the match. “I’m not disappointed in anything that happened tonight. Losing never feels good, but I’m super-proud of everything we did tonight.”
The Warriors (3-10, 2-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) had lost in straight sets at Dallas in a match on March 25. But after that contest, the team played a tough match against league-leading West Albany and earned wins against McKay and Crescent Valley.
In the rematch with Dallas, the Warriors got off to a strong early start and claimed the first set. The Dragons fought back by taking the next two sets. The fourth set was close throughout and it appeared Dallas was going to close out the match as the visitors took a 23-21 lead. But Lebanon battled back to even the match at 24-all and then won the next two points to ensure the match would go the distance.
In the fifth set, Dallas once again held the lead, going up 11-8. Lebanon won three straight points to tie the match, but Dallas won the next two points to regain the advantage at 13-11.
The Warriors made a final push, winning three straight points to earn a match point. A long rally ensued as both teams played very carefully. Lebanon had its best chance to win on a hit by senior Isabella Jacobsen from the back line, but Dallas made a good save deep in its own zone to keep the point alive and then won the point on a short quick-hitter that found an opening in the Warrior defense.
While the match didn’t end the way the team might have liked, senior Holly Port said the fact there was a season at all was most important.
“I’m extremely thankful because we didn’t even know if we were going to have the chance to play. Just to have the opportunity to play means everything to me,” Port said. “For sure, I wish it had been longer, but anything’s better than nothing, so I’m glad we got to play some games and win some, which is better than last year, when we didn’t win any. It’s a huge improvement.”
In addition to Jacobsen and Port, senior libero Hailey Vore also played her final match with the program against Dallas.
The season provided valuable opportunities for the remainder of the varsity squad, who will return to practice in a few short months to prepare for the fall season. Junior Trinity Holden played a strong match against Dallas and shouldered much of the attacking load.
Sophomore Abby Hogue provides good height as a middle blocker and became more involved in the Warriors’ offense as the season progressed. She made several kills off quick passes against the Dragons.
“When you don’t have much preseason practice, and she’s (Hogue) new to our team, it’s hard to gain that relationship with our setters and middles, especially, because it’s a quick offense and everything has to be right for it to work. We had six weeks to get it there and we got there at the end,” Swanson said.