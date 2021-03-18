Prep volleyball: Warriors defeat visiting Vikings

The fourth set was close all the way with the squads tied at 8. The Warriors were able to take the advantage, winning six of the next eight points to build a 14-10 lead. But the Vikings pushed back and tied the set once again at 17.

The Warriors then won five of the next six points to take control at 22-18 and the put the match away.

Jacobsen said there were some nerves when the Warriors led the third set slip away.

"I had a little bit of doubt just because of our past games, it's kind of hard to see the positive," Jacobsen said. "But I always do try to see the positive and I was really hoping we would work to win."

Jacobsen said the team's response early in the fourth set helped settle everyone's nerves. The end result was a victory that was worth enjoying, even if Jacobsen felt it was too long in arriving.

"It feels pretty good. It's been a while since we won, definitely a different feeling. We should be winning, so it's hard to be excited for it, but I'm really proud of our team for working hard and getting it tonight," Jacobsen said.

Swanson said the Warriors are very young and many of the varsity players are still learning the system. Lebanon has three seniors, three juniors and and three sophomores on the varsity roster.