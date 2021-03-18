Prep volleyball: Warriors defeat visiting Vikings

The Lebanon Warriors earned their first win of the season on Thursday night, knocking off visiting North Salem in four sets in a non-conference volleyball matchup.
Lebanon (1-4) won 25-13, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21. North Salem falls to 0-4.
Lebanon coach Jorden Swanson said it was nice to finally have the full lineup at her disposal as various players have missed games early in the season.
"This was the first time we've used the lineup we wanted to use," Swanson said. "It was nice. We saw a lot of good things and we definitely see some things we need to work on."
The Warriors used their advantages in height and athleticism to dominate at the net. Senior Isabella Jacobsen and junior Trinity Holden soared over the Vikings to finish many of the points.
Swanson said North Salem played a strong match and relied on its own strengths to keep the match competitive.
"The serve and pass game, they did a really great job on the other side. We strung some good serves together, but the serve and pass game, I don't think we won that tonight, so we had to make up for that in other ways and attacking was how we won," Swanson said.
The Warriors rolled to convincing wins in the first two sets, but the Vikings kept the third set close. The set was tied at 14 when North Salem went on a run to build an 18-14 advantage. The Warriors fought back, but the Vikings stayed out front, extending their lead to 22-17 and then finishing off the set to extend the match.
The fourth set was close all the way with the squads tied at 8. The Warriors were able to take the advantage, winning six of the next eight points to build a 14-10 lead. But the Vikings pushed back and tied the set once again at 17.
The Warriors then won five of the next six points to take control at 22-18 and the put the match away.
Jacobsen said there were some nerves when the Warriors led the third set slip away.
"I had a little bit of doubt just because of our past games, it's kind of hard to see the positive," Jacobsen said. "But I always do try to see the positive and I was really hoping we would work to win."
Jacobsen said the team's response early in the fourth set helped settle everyone's nerves. The end result was a victory that was worth enjoying, even if Jacobsen felt it was too long in arriving.
"It feels pretty good. It's been a while since we won, definitely a different feeling. We should be winning, so it's hard to be excited for it, but I'm really proud of our team for working hard and getting it tonight," Jacobsen said.
Swanson said the Warriors are very young and many of the varsity players are still learning the system. Lebanon has three seniors, three juniors and and three sophomores on the varsity roster.
"It's a lot of younger girls, also, so it's a lot of training of how and why we do things up at the net," Swanson said.