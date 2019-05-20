Lebanon senior Morgan Hopkins claimed the Mid-Willamette Conference district shot put title with a toss of 36 feet 8 inches, besting West Albany senior Alyssa Walls by an inch.
LHS hosted the competition on May 15-16.
Neither athlete improved their mark in the finals after three preliminary tosses. Walls’ best throw was her first. Hopkins took the lead on her third throw.
Hopkins, who has a personal-best and 5A season-leading mark of 40-¼, recorded five throws of better than 35 feet.
“I like the consistency, but it’s not where I should be or have been,” she said. “I just need to get better with that.”
Hopkins was second in the discus with a personal best throw of 113-5.
The top two placers in each event, plus wild cards, qualified for the upcoming OSAA State Track and Field Championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College.
Senior Isabella Ayala qualified for state in the 1500 and 3000. At the district meet, Ayala was third in the 1500 with a personal best time of 4 minutes, 52.3 seconds.
Ayala placed sixth in the 3000 in 10:55.98, also a personal best.
Sophomore Danyel Davis qualified in the 100 hurdles, placing fourth with a personal-best time of 16.66 seconds.
For the Warrior boys, Trenton Tuomi was the top placer, tying for third in the high jump with a best height of 5-4.
Alex Solberg was sixth in the 1500 (4:15.86, a new personal best) and the 3000 (9:19.86).
Zar Grimes placed sixth in the discus (121-11) and Austin Mustoe was sixth in the pole vault (11-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.