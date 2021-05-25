Prep track and field: ELCA wins 2A state meet

ELCA had nine athletes on its boys team and seven of them qualified for state with one more qualifying as an alternate.

For the East Linn girls, junior Sidney Lane qualified for state in the 3,000.

Peters served as the meet organizer. Union High School volunteered to host the meet and nearly every district qualifier chose to compete.

“We only had one or two kids decide not to come, but everybody else decided to make the trip,” Peters said.

Because of the circumstances, Peters said organizers chose to hold a one-day meet.

5A state meet

Lebanon sophomore Jackson Parrish took third in the long jump (20-6) and sixth in the triple jump (40-9¼).

“I’m happy with the results. Not quite my PR, but still getting there,” Parrish said of the long jump, where he was two seconds off his personal best.

Blake Siebert was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 164-08.

For the Lebanon girls, Alyse Fountain was 13th in the 100 (13.44) and 13th in the 200 (28.33). Hayden Knutson was 14th in the long jump with a mark of 14-5¼.

Reporter Jesse Sowa contributed to this story.

