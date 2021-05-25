Prep track and field: ELCA wins 2A state meet

The East Linn Christian Academy boys won the 2A state track and field championship on Saturday at Union High School.
Senior Grant Davidson led the way for the Eagles with victories in the shot put and the discus. Davidson won the discus with a winning throw of 120 feet-even. His winning mark in the shot put was 44-6¾.
East Linn also got a second-place finish from senior Ethan Slayden in the high jump, with a mark of 5-10. Colton’s Ben Behrens also cleared 5-10, but was awarded first place for having fewer missed jumps.
ELCA’s 4 x 400 relay team also took second place. Aidan Morgan, Warren Wheeler, Slayden and Brandon Williams posted a time of 3 minutes, 41.16 seconds. Lost River took first place in 3:37.42.
Coach Kellen Peters said the relay team was seeded eighth at the meet, but broke their previous best time by 8 seconds in the finals.
“Brandon Williams had just ran the 3,000 and he was our anchor and was in sixth place going into his leg and ended up getting second. It’s fun,” Peters said.
Williams also had a top individual finish, placing third in that 3,000-meters race in a time of 9:52.13.
The Eagles finished with 67 team points. Grant Union was second with 53 points and Enterprise was third with 49 points.
ELCA had nine athletes on its boys team and seven of them qualified for state with one more qualifying as an alternate.
For the East Linn girls, junior Sidney Lane qualified for state in the 3,000.
Peters served as the meet organizer. Union High School volunteered to host the meet and nearly every district qualifier chose to compete.
“We only had one or two kids decide not to come, but everybody else decided to make the trip,” Peters said.
Because of the circumstances, Peters said organizers chose to hold a one-day meet.
5A state meet
Lebanon sophomore Jackson Parrish took third in the long jump (20-6) and sixth in the triple jump (40-9¼).
“I’m happy with the results. Not quite my PR, but still getting there,” Parrish said of the long jump, where he was two seconds off his personal best.
Blake Siebert was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 164-08.
For the Lebanon girls, Alyse Fountain was 13th in the 100 (13.44) and 13th in the 200 (28.33). Hayden Knutson was 14th in the long jump with a mark of 14-5¼.
Reporter Jesse Sowa contributed to this story.