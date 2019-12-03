When practice began for the 2019-20 high school swimming season, more than half of the athletes who came out for the Lebanon High School team were first-year swimmers.
Not every coach would be excited about working with a raw, inexperienced team, but longtime LHS swimming coach Gus Arzner couldn't be happier.
"I am excited. It seems like the newer the kids are the more excited I am because that’s how I got my start, teaching kids how to swim," Arzner said during a preseason practice at the Lebanon Community Pool.
There are 37 swimmers out for the team and the newcomers do have big shoes to fill, especially on the boys side.
Senior Drew Charley is the most accomplished competitor on the boys team and is one of just three seniors on the squad, along with Logan Rash and Nathan Gaston.
Charley took first place at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet last year in the 100-yard backstroke and also qualified for the state meet in the 100 butterfly.
Charley is the last remaining member of a core boys group which had great success over the past few seasons. But stars such as Casey McEuen (class of 2018), Jonathan Yordy, Dane Torgerson and Tyler Simpson (all class of 2019) have graduated. Last year's squad also received a boost from Italian exchange student Nico Barbafiera.
"The boys are really reloading this year," Arzner said.
The girls team brings back senior Elizabeth Beck, who qualified for state in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. She is joined by fellow senior Dina Altuhov, promising junior Ellie McMasters and sophomore Devony Beckett.
During the first week of practice, Arzner focused on teaching the team proper freestyle technigue and how to dive properly. The team also worked on stretching and building endurance.
"Hopefully, after a week they start adapting to being horizontal in the water and being breathless," Arzner said. "More than likely, it won’t get any easier, but they’ll definitely be stronger and over time they’ll be able to relax more in the water."
During the second week of practice, some of the stronger swimmers took part in daily doubles and the entire team began working on other strokes.
"The newer kids are looking good so we’re going to be a much-improved team by year’s end. I think we can be real competitive by districts. That’s our goal," Arzner said.
Helping the team reach that goal is what keeps Arzner motivated to lead the process. As the years go by, he finds himself getting more excited than ever by the start of the high school season.
"I’m only around teenagers to this degree for three months out of the year. You see the excitement the kids, teenagers, bring to anything. Many of them are in it for the first time. I love to get enthusiastic with the kids. It becomes contagious," Arzner said. "I leave practice feeling a whole lot younger and I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about drill sets. I feel invigorated when I come out on the deck and I have to say I don’t get that from a whole lot else."
The Warriors open the season with a home meet against North Salem on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
