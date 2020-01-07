It was a tired Lebanon High swimming team that took to the pool on Saturday in a seven-team meet hosted by the Warriors.
The holidays are not a time for swimmers to take a vacation and coach Gus Arzner put his squad through a series of tough practices over the break.
“We got the work in. We had 24 kids make 10 or 11 of our Christmas practices. Over half the team doubled and put in the work, so we should see the benefit of that during January,” Arzner said.
Senior Elizabeth Beck said she definitely felt the impact of those practices during her races.
“We’ve been training really hard into this meet, so we’re all broken down and really sore. So it’s nice to swim, have fun, be fast," Beck said. “We’ve been doing 10,000 yards a day which is a lot of swimming and we only had one easy day before this. We’re swimming beat up.”
Beck placed second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 4.38 seconds. This was just off her season-best mark of 2:04.33.
Beck also placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a personal-best time of 1:14.35. One of her primary goals for the season is to set the school record in this event and to do that she will need to cut about 4 seconds off her time.
“It’s the oldest record on the board and I really want to try to get it. I want to have one record,” Beck said. “It’s my senior year and I want to do one thing.”
Arzner said Beck’s performances were the highlight of a tough meet overall for the Warriors, who placed fifth in the boys meet and sixth in the girls meet.
“We look pretty beat up, to tell you the truth,” Arzner said. “I thought we’d be more resilient in racing than we were today. We raced tired. With the exception of Elizabeth, who was on fire. She was motivated … everything she swam, she swam tough and she worked some of the hardest sets of all of our kids on our team. So she’s very resilient.”
The Warriors are fielding an inexperienced squad this season, especially on the boys side which has seen several highly accomplished performers graduate over the past two years. Arzner is feeling the pressure as the season has already reached its mid-point.
“We can’t improve them fast enough,” Arzner said. “We need them to step up and we need better turns, better starts, better mechanics. And that’s all on us coaches’ shoulders. I guess we’ve only been at it for seven weeks but we only have six weeks left in the season, really, until districts.”
Senior Drew Charley led the boys squad with a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle. He finished in 24.6 seconds, the same time as North Bend’s Divenson Willis.
Charley also placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.69.
Fellow senior Nathan Gaston was sixth in the 100 freestyle (59.69).
Charley, Gaston, Kase Basting and Caleb Christner combined to place sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.05.
Basting, Gaston and Charley teamed with freshman Daniel Pearson in the 400 freestyle relay, playing fourth in 4:05.21.
Senior Ellie McMasters placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:16.16) after a strong start got undone by a bad turn.
“The first 50 (yards) was really good and the second 50 went all downhill. I swallowed a whole lot of water on the turn into the second 50. It wasn’t great,” McMasters said.
McMasters was also fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:34.54).
Sophomore Devony Beckett placed fifth in the 50 freestyle with a season-best time of 29.13 seconds.
McMasters, Beckett, Beck and McKenzie Crenshaw placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.85.
McMasters, Beckett and Beck were joined by junior Emma Squires in the 400 freestyle relay and placed fifth in 4:14.26.
While Beck and McMasters are both seniors, both are younger than most of their peers. Beck, 16, was home-schooled in the past and skipped two grades. She will graduate this spring and attend university in the fall with a possible major in biology.
McMasters, 17, is graduating from LHS in three years and plans to join the United States Navy this fall and become an underwater welder.
In the pool, Arzner was happy with the effort shown by the team.
“Our kids swam with a lot of heart. There’s no lack of desire and heart. That’s good news,” Arzner said. “This is the most competition a lot of these kids are going to see before districts.”
The Warriors were scheduled to compete in a league dual Tuesday at Silverton and will host Central and Dallas in a league meet on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
