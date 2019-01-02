Members of the Lebanon High School swimming team will not have to worry about gaining weight over the holidays. With the district meet just six weeks away, this is no time for a break.
The Warriors are scheduled to complete 13, two-hour training sessions during Christmas break.
“We like to spread our holiday cheer among the team members,” said Coach Gus Arzner. “Five of those days we double up, two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon. Those get pretty grueling. They’re feeling it.”
But completing these training sessions is crucial to the team’s success in the weeks ahead.
“We’re chopping a lot of wood is what we’re doing,” Arzner said. “The idea is, we get through that and then we hit the real competitive part of our season.”
Senior Tyler Simpson has been through this process before and has learned to look at the positives.
“It’s pretty nice. I can eat whatever I want,” Simpson said.
Senior Isabella Ayala said the holiday workouts help build team spirit.
“We’re all suffering together. It makes us a lot closer and getting better together,” Ayala said.
Ayala was not able to take part in these workouts last season. She was forced to stop swimming just a couple of weeks into the season due to an injured hip which had bothered her during both swimming and cross country.
“It was so painful,” Ayala said.
She underwent hip surgery in March and was able to start swimming before she was allowed to resume running. That gave her a bit of a head start in the pool and she is feeling better than she ever had before.
Ayala said she had never been able to complete the sendoffs in practice in the allotted time. But now, she is able to swim this series of six, 200-yard practice swims and hit her mark.
“I’ve never been able to do that,” Ayala said. “My conditioning is better than it’s ever been.”
She hopes to build on that conditioning and qualify for state as an individual for the first time. She has competed at state as part of the Warrior relays, but not yet in an individual event.
Ayala is one of the few experienced returning swimmers for the girls team. Emma Squires, a sophomore, is among those who are stepping up to fill key roles on the varsity.
Squires was on the club team from ages 9 to 12, but stopped for a few years. She joined the high school program as a freshman and is glad to be back in the pool.
“I wasn’t doing a winter sport and I love swimming, so I decided to do it again,” Squires said.
The boys team has a strong senior core, despite losing several strong members of last year’s squad, including Casey McEuen, a five-time individual state champion and a member of two title winning relay teams.
“We were ranked really low preseason because we lost Casey. I think a lot of people thought he was our team. And this year we’ve shown we have a lot of depth,” Simpson said. “Not only did we lose Casey, we also lost Scott (Charley) and Hunter (Franco) and they were big scorers.”
Simpson acknowledged that it is different entering meets without the security of having McEuen and his near-automatic two individual victories.
For senior Jonathan Yordy, McEuen’s absence is felt in practice.
“He was my training partner, so we would always swim together. And it’s different not having him on our relays,” Yordy said. “We’re still getting it done.”
And McEuen is still providing Yordy with inspiration. One of his primary goals for this season is to break McEuen’s school record if 1 minute, 59 seconds in the 200 individual medley. Yordy’s personal best is 2:04 and he needs to drop six seconds to kick his former training partner off the board in that event.
“At least one, at least get one,” Yordy said.
Watching his team work its way to the end of one of its daily doubles, Arzner was pleased with how they were responding.
“We’ve got some injuries, some sickness, but you’ve always got that. There’s a real camaraderie, among the young girls especially, you like to see that,” Arzner said. “The guys, we’ve got more of a senior group and they’re just real taskmasters. They know what to expect. They know what needs to be done and they’re in there hammering it.”
The Warriors will return to competition on Saturday, Jan. 5. Lebanon is hosting a four-team meet with Marist, North Bend and Sweet Home.
