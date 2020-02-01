The Lebanon Community Pool welcomed seven squads on Friday for the Newport Invite.
The meet was originally scheduled to be held at the coast, but was moved to Lebanon because the Newport pool was not available.
Lebanon got two individual wins in the girls meet. Ellie McMasters won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 7.96 seconds.
Elizabeth Beck took first in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:32.61.
For the boys, the Warriors 200 freestyle relay team of Logan Rash, Daniel Pearson, Nathan Gaston and Drew Charley topped the field with a time of 1:42.24.
Sweet Home won the girls meet with 382.5 points and Lebanon was second at 268.
Newport won the boys meet with 289 points, followed by Taft (235) and Lebanon (199).
Lebanon will host Corvallis in a dual meet on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
This story will be updated.
Newport Invite
Girls team scores: Sweet Home 382.5, Lebanon 268, Newport 238, Taft 151, Sisters 116, Toledo 63, Valley Catholic 45
Boys team scores: Newport 289, Taft 235, Lebanon 199, Valley Catholic 160, Sisters 147, Sweet Home 115, Toledo 80
Lebanon's McKenzie Crenshaw placed second in the 50 freestyle.
Lebanon's Kase Basting placed fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Lebanon's Elizabeth Beck placed third in the 200 individual medley and first in the 500 freestyle.
Lebanon's Devony Beckett finished fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Lebanon's Nathan Gaston placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
Lebanon's Logan Rash placed fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Lebanon's Emma Squires placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
Lebanon's Ellie McMasters took first place on Friday in the 100 butterfly at the Newport Invite, which was hosted at the Lebanon Community Pool.
Lebanon's McKenzie Crenshaw placed second in the 50 freestyle.
Lebanon's Kase Basting placed fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Lebanon's Elizabeth Beck placed third in the 200 individual medley and first in the 500 freestyle.
Lebanon's Devony Beckett finished fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Lebanon's Nathan Gaston placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
Lebanon's Logan Rash placed fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Lebanon's Emma Squires placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke.
Lebanon's Ellie McMasters took first place on Friday in the 100 butterfly at the Newport Invite, which was hosted at the Lebanon Community Pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.