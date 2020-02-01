Prep swimming: Newport Invite

Lebanon's Ellie McMasters took first place on Friday in the 100 butterfly at the Newport Invite, which was hosted at the Lebanon Community Pool.

The Lebanon Community Pool welcomed seven squads on Friday for the Newport Invite.

The meet was originally scheduled to be held at the coast, but was moved to Lebanon because the Newport pool was not available.

Lebanon got two individual wins in the girls meet. Ellie McMasters won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 7.96 seconds.

Elizabeth Beck took first in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:32.61.

For the boys, the Warriors 200 freestyle relay team of Logan Rash, Daniel Pearson, Nathan Gaston and Drew Charley topped the field with a time of 1:42.24.

Sweet Home won the girls meet with 382.5 points and Lebanon was second at 268.

Newport won the boys meet with 289 points, followed by Taft (235) and Lebanon (199).

Lebanon will host Corvallis in a dual meet on Tuesday.

Newport Invite

Girls team scores: Sweet Home 382.5, Lebanon 268, Newport 238, Taft 151, Sisters 116, Toledo 63, Valley Catholic 45

Boys team scores: Newport 289, Taft 235, Lebanon 199, Valley Catholic 160, Sisters 147, Sweet Home 115, Toledo 80

