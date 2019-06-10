When softball coaches voted for the Mid-Willamette all-conference honors at the conclusion of the season, their respect for the Lebanon program was made clear.
Three Warriors were named first-team all-conference: junior shortstop Rylie Milligan, junior outfielder Taylor Edwards and freshman catcher Trinity Holden.
Varsity coach Mardy Benedict said the players earned the recognition as they helped lead the team to a return trip to the 5A state playoffs.
"I know the kids that made the first team, those kids play hard. Rylie was a first-teamer last year, was solid for us all year, she was just money," Benedict said. "Taylor had a breakout year. Led the team in RBIs and slugging percentage."
It takes a special player to earn all-conference recognition as a freshman, but Holden stood out.
"That girl plays her heart out every game. It's a sign, I think, that everybody knows how intense of a player she is, how hard she plays. She plays the game the right way," Benedict said.
Lebanon junior McKenzie Crenshaw was named second-team all-conference and Nicole Bender was honorable mention.
For baseball, Lebanon’s Zack Ragan (pitcher) made the second team. Dylan Studer (pitcher), Joey Starr (catcher), Dylan Jorgensen (infield) and Curtis Jones (outfield) made honorable mention.
In individual sports, recognition is based on state qualification. For the Warriors track and field team, three girls were recognized, led by senior Morgan Hopkins who was the 5A state champion in the shot put and placed second in the discus. Fellow senior Isabella Ayala qualified in the 3000 (placing ninth) and the 1500 (placing eighth).
Freshman Danyel Davis qualified for state in the 100 hurdles.
In girls golf, Alexis Glaser qualified for state.
In boys tennis, Tomas DeJong and Josh Moore were the district consolation champions.
East Linn Christian Academy
Senior Jedaiah Wasson was named the Special District 2 track and field boys athlete of the year. He took first place at state in the 1500 and placing second in the 3000.
Christian Wilson and Matthew Reardon were also named first-team all-district. Wilson won a 2A state title in the 110 hurdles and Reardon claimed a state championship in the pole vault.
Jaren Bowler, Jake Vandehey and Trent Weller were first-team selections as well based on qualifying for state. The Eagles used their depth to cruise to the boys 2A state team title.
Ethan Slayden, Aden Aerni and Preston Gerig were second-team selections.
Lily Savage was the Eagles' lone first-team selection in track and field, based on making state in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Victorio Ferrioli, Alli Beachy, Natalie Miner, Sarah Morton and Grace Wilson were second-team selections.
In boys golf, Grayson Fisher and Eric Zhang were named to the second team.
From the ELCA baseball program, Caleb Rickman, Seth Goins and Devin King were named honorable mention. All three are freshman.
