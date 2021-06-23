Prep sports: Eight Warriors qualify for state tournament

That pushed the winter sports of basketball, swimming and wrestling to the last place in the rotation. The hope, which was largely vindicated, was that the situation would improve before these seasons were held in May and June.

But even with the delay, the decision was made that it would be better to hold wrestling meets outdoors, when possible. The Warriors’ June 15 home meet with Central, Dallas and Silverton capped a regular season filled with outdoor events.

Freeman said he didn’t mind wrestling outdoors, especially when the competitors were not required to wear masks.

Vendetta said he was thankful for any season, regardless of where the meets were held.

“I feel great about it. It feels awesome to be back on the mat. How long has it been? It felt longer than a year, but we’re back out there now and that’s all that counts for me. To be able to watch my teammates dominate, it’s just awesome. I love it,” Vendetta said.

Because the situation with the pandemic changed from week to week, no plans were in place for season-ending competitions when the wrestling season began. Ultimately, it was decided that district and state meets could be held.