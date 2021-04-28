Prep softball: Warriors gaining valuable experience

Mardy Benedict has coached some young squads during his tenure at Lebanon High School, but this year’s varsity softball team is as inexperienced as any.
The Warriors started three freshmen and no seniors on Friday evening in a 12-5 loss at Corvallis High.
There are seven sophomores on the varsity roster, including starting pitcher Alivia Holden, and four juniors. Not only are there no seniors in the starting lineup, there are none on the roster.
Adding to the lack of experience is the fact that the 2020 spring softball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The end result is a roster that lacks game experience.
“We’re seeing it right there,” Benedict said of the impact of the lost season. “We had a really good team looking to come back. Three pitchers, Alivia would have been our third pitcher coming in, and we were able to do a lot of stuff. That didn’t happen and a lot of these younger kids, like a Christine (Berg) and some of these sophomores and juniors would have been able to get a feel for the game situations.”
Some members of the squad did play club softball last summer, but even those programs were not able to play as many games as usual.
“You see it, you see the ones that don’t play club that just missed that whole season,” Benedict said.
Trinity Holden and fellow junior Laurel McGuigan are the only players on the roster with varsity experience.
“Trinity and Laurel are leading through example and are vocal. They’re keeping it together,” Benedict said.
The Warriors struck first in Friday’s loss to the Spartans. Berg led off with an infield single and scored on a triple to right field by junior Trinity Holden.
Alivia Holden was able to hold the Spartans in check early. Corvallis tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second and then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Warriors’ defense broke down in the fifth inning, leading to a four-run rally by the Spartans who took a 7-1 lead.
Lebanon bounced back in the sixth as Berg reached on another single. Freshman Alexis Mulligan hit into what would have been a fielder’s choice, but a Spartan error allowed her to reach safely. Trinity Holden then followed with a double to score Berg. Alivia Holden capped the inning with a double that drove in both Mulligan and Trinity Holden.
Corvallis put the game out of reach by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Warriors added a final run in the seventh, getting a triple from Mulligan.
Benedict was proud of the freshman shortstop for bouncing back at the plate after struggling in the field earlier in the contest.
“She was able to fight back and hit a triple in the gap, so good for her,” Benedict said.
Lebanon is 1-4 with a win at Silverton and losses to McNary, Dallas and Central. Defensive consistency has been the team’s biggest issue.
“We had some good innings and we had some bad innings,” Benedict said. “We’re trying to get 21 outs and not give up any extra bases, make the outs we’re supposed to make. It’s not there yet, but I see growth through each and every one of the girls.”
Corvallis 12, Lebanon 5
Lebanon 100 003 1 — 5
Corvallis 010 245 x — 12