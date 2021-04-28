Prep softball: Warriors gaining valuable experience

Mardy Benedict has coached some young squads during his tenure at Lebanon High School, but this year’s varsity softball team is as inexperienced as any.

The Warriors started three freshmen and no seniors on Friday evening in a 12-5 loss at Corvallis High.

There are seven sophomores on the varsity roster, including starting pitcher Alivia Holden, and four juniors. Not only are there no seniors in the starting lineup, there are none on the roster.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Adding to the lack of experience is the fact that the 2020 spring softball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The end result is a roster that lacks game experience.

“We’re seeing it right there,” Benedict said of the impact of the lost season. “We had a really good team looking to come back. Three pitchers, Alivia would have been our third pitcher coming in, and we were able to do a lot of stuff. That didn’t happen and a lot of these younger kids, like a Christine (Berg) and some of these sophomores and juniors would have been able to get a feel for the game situations.”

Some members of the squad did play club softball last summer, but even those programs were not able to play as many games as usual.