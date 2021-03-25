Prep soccer: ELCA earns 5-4 win over Grand View Christian Academy

SWEET HOME — East Linn Christian Academy senior Jaren Bowler scored four goals on Thursday as the Eagles defeated Grand View Christian Academy, 5-4, in a non-league soccer matchup.

The game was played on the artificial turf at Sweet Home High School.

Fellow senior Jonnie Walusiak assisted on three of Bowler's goals and also tallied a goal of his own.

"We've played all four years together," Bowler said. "You don't have to talk or think about it, really. He always just knows where I am. We've played the same positions all four years on varsity together, so we kind of have that chemistry."

This was the second-most productive day of Bowler's high school career; as a sophomore he once scored five goals in a game. He has tallied 11 goals in seven games for the Eagles in this delayed and shortened season.

ELCA (4-2-1, 3-0-1 3A/2A/1A Special District 3) is in contention for the league title. The Eagles will play Pleasant Hill (3-2-1, 1-1-1 on Tuesday).

ELCA coach Tyler Grove said the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) is planning to hold an abbreviated postseason tournament for league champions.