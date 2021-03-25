Prep soccer: ELCA earns 5-4 win over Grand View Christian Academy

SWEET HOME — East Linn Christian Academy senior Jaren Bowler scored four goals on Thursday as the Eagles defeated Grand View Christian Academy, 5-4, in a non-league soccer matchup.
The game was played on the artificial turf at Sweet Home High School.
Fellow senior Jonnie Walusiak assisted on three of Bowler's goals and also tallied a goal of his own.
"We've played all four years together," Bowler said. "You don't have to talk or think about it, really. He always just knows where I am. We've played the same positions all four years on varsity together, so we kind of have that chemistry."
This was the second-most productive day of Bowler's high school career; as a sophomore he once scored five goals in a game. He has tallied 11 goals in seven games for the Eagles in this delayed and shortened season.
ELCA (4-2-1, 3-0-1 3A/2A/1A Special District 3) is in contention for the league title. The Eagles will play Pleasant Hill (3-2-1, 1-1-1 on Tuesday).
ELCA coach Tyler Grove said the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) is planning to hold an abbreviated postseason tournament for league champions.
"It looks like it comes down to the winner of our game versus Pleasant Hill, wins league," Grove said. "They're excited about that. ... We're hopeful things go well Tuesday. This will be our first league title in 21 years, so that would be very exciting and good payoff for these seniors and really all of them that have been working so hard."
Thursday's game was scoreless for the first 14 minutes before Walusiak first found Bowler racing down the left sideline. Bowler controlled the pass and made a sharp cut to elude the defenders and put ELCA on the board.
Eight minutes later, Bowler made a solo run to put ELCA up 2-0.
Grand View Christian Academy junior Alex Yun put his team on the board with a goal in the 36th minute.
But ELCA answered just before the break as Bowler tallied the first-half hat trick on a pass from Walusiak.
Grand View Christian Academy's Gabe Stephens scored early in the second half to narrow the East Linn Christian lead to 3-2.
ELCA appeared to put the game out of reach with a pair of goals midway through the second half. The first came on a corner kick as Walusiak sent the pass to the near post and Bowler rose above the defense to score on the header.
Walusiak then broke through the Grand View Christian Academy defense for a goal of his own to give ELCA a 5-2 advantage.
But the team from Beavercreek, located just south of Oregon City, rallied back. Yun scored his second goal of the game to cut the lead to 5-3. Two minutes later, teammate Aaron Montes scored to cut the lead to 5-4.
But ELCA was able to tighten up its defense and close the game out.
Grove said because this was a non-league game he gave playing time to several junior varsity players. He was happy with the way his squad controlled possession.
"It really comes down to possession. The passing in the midfield and then up top with Jonnie and Jaren has given us a lot of success. Possession-wise, I've been really proud of how much they keep the ball," Grove said.
He also praised the defensive effort from senior Naoki Shimamoto and junior Eli Johnson.
"They've been crucial in the middle, establishing possession and then feeding the lions up top," Grove said.