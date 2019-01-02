Lebanon sophomore Keith Brown took third place in the 220-pound division at the 2018 Sierra Nevada Classic, which was held Dec. 27-28 in Reno, Nevada.
Eighty-seven teams from California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah competed in the tournament. The Warriors placed 10th in the final team standings.
Chase Miller placed fifth for Lebanon at 152 pounds and Austin Dalton (138) and Lane Blisseck (182) each placed sixth.
Brown was the No. 3 seed at 220 pounds and won his first three matches at the tournament to reach the championship semifinals. He lost that match by fall to Kyle Richard, the No. 2 seed, from Folsom, Calif.
Brown defeated Nyssa’s Jose Sanchez, the No. 1 seed, by decision, 3-2, to claim third place.
Miller was seeded fourth at 152 pounds and won his first four matches to reach the semifinals. He lost by fall to top-seeded Tyler Badgett of Rancho Bernardo, Calif.
In the consolation bracket, he lost a decision to Elijah Cleaver of Nyssa. Miller then won the fifth-place match, defeating Andrew Forman of Archbishop Mitty High School (Calif.), by fall.
Blisseck was the No. 4 seed at 182 pounds and won his first three matches to reach the quarterfinals. He lost that match by major decision to Noah Gallardo, of Shadow Ridge, Nevada.
In the consolation bracket, Blisseck fell to the No. 2 seed, Javen Jovero by technical fall. Blisseck lost the fifth-place match to Blake Fowler of Kelso, Washington.
Austin Dalton lost his first match in the 138-pound classification, falling to sixth-seeded Dante Reviglio of Yerington, Nevada,
Dalton then worked his way through the consolation bracket, winning five matches to earn a rematch with Reviglio. Dalton won that match by pin to reach the consolation semifinals. His six-match winning streak was snapped by Anthony Sissom of Spanish Springs, Nevada. Dalton then lost the fifth-place match to Beau Ohlson of Mountain View.
The Warriors will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 4 at the nine-team Pape Linn County Championships, hosted by Harrisburg High School.
Girls basketball
Warriors place sixth
Lebanon faced a stiff challenge in its first game at the 2018 Energy Classic in Gillette, Wyoming. The Warriors were matched up against St. Joseph Notre Dame High School of Alameda, Calif. The Pilots won that contest 73-26.
The Warriors bounced back with a 54-46 victory over Thunder Ridge High School from Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Lebanon wrapped up the event with 55-39 loss to Lynnwood (Calif.) High School. Ellie Croco had a game-high 15 points and Morgan Hopkins led the team with 11 rebounds.
Croco was named to the first-team all-tournament squad.
The Warriors (6-3) will open Mid-Willamette Conference play at home against Silverton on Friday, Jan. 4.
“We have a lot of work to do to get ready for Silverton and the rest of league, but we had a great experience and are looking forward to the new year,” said Warriors coach Mardy Benedict.
Perrydale 50, ELCA 31
The Eagles wrapped up their nonconference schedule with a loss at Perrydale on Saturday, Dec. 29.
ELCA (6-4) will open Central Valley Conference play on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at Regis and then host Oakland on Friday, Jan. 4.
Boys basketball
Perrydale 44, ELCA 38
The Eagles came up short in a low-scoring nonleague road game.
East Linn Christian (5-5) will open Central Valley Conference play against Regis on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in Stayton. The Eagles will host Oakland on Friday, Jan. 4.
