East Linn Christian Academy junior Brandon Williams placed second on Thursday at the nine-team Husky Invitational cross country meet in Sweet Home.
Williams ran the 5K course in 17 minutes, 58.1 seconds, trailing only Crescent Valley's Blake Byer (17:11).
Williams result helped pace the Eagles to a third-place team finish.
The Lebanon boys placed fourth, led by senior Alex Solberg (18:51), who placed eighth.
Neither the Warriors nor the Eagles had enough girls runners to compete in the team competition. The Warriors' top finisher was Dina Altuhov, who placed ninth in 23:39.1.
Sidney Lane (26:47) placed 21st for the Eagles.
The Lebanon teams will compete Saturday in the Three-Course Challenge at Camp Rilea. ELCA will compete in the Champs Invite on Friday at Cheadle Lake Park.
Boys results
Team scores
Crescent Valley 20, Sweet Home 61, East Linn Christian 82, Lebanon 100, La Pine 129, Madras 147, Cascade 196, Jefferson 215, Eddyville 248
Lebanon: 8. Alex Solberg, 18:51.0; 13. Mathew Meckley, 19:25.3; 14. RJ Kennedy, 19:31.6; 15. Tucker Drummond, 19:44.8; 55. Phillip Noon, 25:45.8.
ELCA: 2. Brandon Williams, 17:58.1; 12. Ethan Slayden, 19:14.5; 19. Ethan Hurst, 20:12.8; 24. Caleb Rickman, 20:51.7; 25. Warren Wheeler 20:54.7.
Girls results
Lebanon: 9. Dina Altuhov, 23:39.1; 22. Aria Mays, 27:03.4; 24. Payton Drummond, 27:39.7; 27. Hannah Tanselli, 28:17.9.
ELCA: 21. Sidney Lane, 26:47.0; 23. Audrey Murray, 27:09.6; 26. Bethany Pool, 28:08.1.
Boys soccer
Lebanon continued its strong start with a 5-2 victory over visiting Redmond on Tuesday.
Caleb Christner scored two goals in the victory, with Edgar Ibarra, Dustin Howland and Uriel Rangel scored one goal each.
Austin Parrish assisted on three of the goals. Brady Cornejo and Elijah O'Brien had one assist each.
Lebanon (2-0-1) was scheduled to host Scappoose on Monday and play at Sweet Home on Thursday.
East Linn Christian
ELCA fell 6-2 at Santiam Christian on Tuesday. Jonnie Walusiak scored the first goal for East Linn on a 20-yard free kick. The team's other goal came off a corner kick, with Jaren Bowler scoring off a pass from Walusiak.
The Eagles (0-3) will play at Pleasant Hill on Tuesday and host Jefferson on Thursday.
Volleyball
Lebanon
The Warriors opened a busy week with a 3-1 loss at Central on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-21, 28-30, 25-23.
Lebanon then played a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference matches on Thursday. The Warriors lost to Corvallis 25-14, 25-15, 25-8. Lebanon then played Crescent Valley, with the Raiders winning 25-9, 25-10, 25-20.
Lebanon competed in the South Eugene tournament on Saturday, falling to McNary in an elimination match 25-17, 25-14.
The Warriors (0-6, 0-4 MWC) will host West Albany and Silverton for a pair of league matches on Tuesday and then play at Dallas on Thursday. Lebanon will compete at the state preview tournament at South Albany High School on Saturday.
East Linn Christian
The Eagles tallied their first victory of the season with a five-set win over visiting Jefferson 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13.
ELCA then kept up its strong play at the tournament it hosted on Saturday, defeating Triangle Lake in pool play and then downing Regis (25-14, 25-15) and Willamette Valley Christian (25-21, 25-17).
The Eagles (3-2, 1-1 Central Valley Conference) will host Oakridge on Tuesday and play at Monroe on Thursday. East Linn Christian will travel to Mapleton for two matches on Saturday.
